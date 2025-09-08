Michael Penix Jr. impressed Baker Mayfield. ‘He’s young, but he’s got it’
Despite the Falcons’ loss, Penix looked up to the task in Week 1, passing for 298 yards and a touchdown.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. attempts a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
If it’s any solace, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looked up to the task in his first Week 1 outing. He went 27-for-42 passing for 298 yards and a touchdown. He twice converted fourth downs by running, including on a late go-ahead touchdown. He did a nice job manipulating the pocket, especially given he’s down his top two blindside protectors because of injury.
“I told him after the game, he’s going to be a problem in this league for a long time,” Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “I think he’s a great player. He’s decisive, goes through his reads, trusts his guys. He’s young, but he’s got it.”
Penix positioned the Falcons for a win, leading a wonky 18-play drive that consumed nearly nine minutes. His rushing touchdown put the Falcons up by three. Mayfield led a brilliant ensuing drive that resulted in a touchdown, but Tampa Bay missed the extra-point attempt, giving the Falcons some life with 59 seconds remaining and two timeouts.
Penix engineered an eight-play, 60-yard drive that set up a game-tying 44-yard field-goal attempt. There’s a lot to learn about a quarterback in those situations. The circumstances weren’t too much for him.
When the dust settled, Penix’s defense failed him in the most important spot. Then his kicking game failed him moments later. But he made an impressive impression individually, showing every reason why the Falcons bet their franchise on him.
The Falcons should be excited about Penix’s development. He looks calm and comfortable for a player with only four starts to his name.
“He’s going to keep on growing,” Bucs All-Pro linebacker Lavonte David said. “They got a guy who does what he’s supposed to do. That’s what they need. They have a lot of playmakers over there and they’re going to make his job easier. He’s going to keep getting better, and I expect nothing less.”
Penix will make his second start in prime time next weekend when the Falcons face the Vikings, who are led by fellow 2024 draftee quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
