Michael Penix Jr. impressed Baker Mayfield. ‘He’s young, but he’s got it’

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. attempts a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Despite the Falcons’ loss, Penix looked up to the task in Week 1, passing for 298 yards and a touchdown.

“I told him after the game, he’s going to be a problem in this league for a long time,” Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “I think he’s a great player. He’s decisive, goes through his reads, trusts his guys. He’s young, but he’s got it.”

If it’s any solace, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looked up to the task in his first Week 1 outing. He went 27-for-42 passing for 298 yards and a touchdown. He twice converted fourth downs by running, including on a late go-ahead touchdown. He did a nice job manipulating the pocket, especially given he’s down his top two blindside protectors because of injury.

The Falcons suffered a brutal loss in their opening game, falling to the Buccaneers 23-20 on Sunday after Younghoe Koo missed the field-goal attempt at regulation’s end that would have tied the score.

Penix positioned the Falcons for a win, leading a wonky 18-play drive that consumed nearly nine minutes. His rushing touchdown put the Falcons up by three. Mayfield led a brilliant ensuing drive that resulted in a touchdown, but Tampa Bay missed the extra-point attempt, giving the Falcons some life with 59 seconds remaining and two timeouts.

Penix engineered an eight-play, 60-yard drive that set up a game-tying 44-yard field-goal attempt. There’s a lot to learn about a quarterback in those situations. The circumstances weren’t too much for him.

When the dust settled, Penix's defense failed him in the most important spot. Then his kicking game failed him moments later. But he made an impressive impression individually, showing every reason why the Falcons bet their franchise on him.