Michael Penix Jr.: ‘Biggest thing is just to continue to believe ... in myself’

On whether he noticed any differences operationally or with communication having Zac Robinson on the field: “It’s just sideline stuff, just hearing things that he’s thinking, that he might talk about on the headsets that other coaches are relaying to me. But to be able to hear, to hear him telling me and not coming from the other coaches but hearing it come from him, who actually is calling the play. I feel like that was definitely big-time. And I feel like it was great.”

On the energy it gives the offense, seeing Zac Robinson on the field: “It was good. It gives us confidence. And to be able to come off to the sideline and be able to hear from him exactly what he’s seeing and the way that he wants to set up the plays the next drive. It was awesome to have. And I feel like it definitely was a good thing for us today.”

On whether there was a moment or play where he felt like everything was going to click today: “When I woke up. When I woke up. [I’m] just blessed. I always put my faith and trust in God. Obviously, after the performance last week, there’s a lot of people that have a lot of things to say. But the only person I listen to is God. I know that he has my back. He’s with me through all the ups and downs. At the end of the day, as long as I go out there, be myself, continue to trust in him, I’ll be fine.”

On what the week was like coming off last week’s loss: “It was great. The guys responded great. The way that everybody went about practice, it was just everybody was flying around and making the big-time plays in practice, so they could come true, come to light in the game. It did today. But it was really good. I feel like there’s just a lot of positive energy in the building. Obviously, it’s tough to have after a loss like we did last week. To be able to have that and the guys being ready to bounce back and come out and put on a performance like they did today, it was awesome to see.”

