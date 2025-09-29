Michael Penix Jr.: ‘Biggest thing is just to continue to believe ... in myself’

On whether he noticed any differences operationally or with communication having Zac Robinson on the field: “It’s just sideline stuff, just hearing things that he’s thinking, that he might talk about on the headsets that other coaches are relaying to me. But to be able to hear, to hear him telling me and not coming from the other coaches but hearing it come from him, who actually is calling the play. I feel like that was definitely big-time. And I feel like it was great.”
On the energy it gives the offense, seeing Zac Robinson on the field: “It was good. It gives us confidence. And to be able to come off to the sideline and be able to hear from him exactly what he’s seeing and the way that he wants to set up the plays the next drive. It was awesome to have. And I feel like it definitely was a good thing for us today.”
On whether there was a moment or play where he felt like everything was going to click today: “When I woke up. When I woke up. [I’m] just blessed. I always put my faith and trust in God. Obviously, after the performance last week, there’s a lot of people that have a lot of things to say. But the only person I listen to is God. I know that he has my back. He’s with me through all the ups and downs. At the end of the day, as long as I go out there, be myself, continue to trust in him, I’ll be fine.”
On what the week was like coming off last week’s loss: “It was great. The guys responded great. The way that everybody went about practice, it was just everybody was flying around and making the big-time plays in practice, so they could come true, come to light in the game. It did today. But it was really good. I feel like there’s just a lot of positive energy in the building. Obviously, it’s tough to have after a loss like we did last week. To be able to have that and the guys being ready to bounce back and come out and put on a performance like they did today, it was awesome to see.”
On his confidence when he puts the ball in Bijan Robinson’s hands: “As long as I do that, I feel like we’re in a good spot. It’s a lot of confidence there. Obviously, the player he is, the person he is, it shows on the field and it’s great to have him on my team.”
On whether he had a message to the team this week: “To be you, be yourself. We all are here for a reason. It’s something that D.J. [Williams] told me, just be yourself. Don’t go out there and feel like you’ve got to be Superman and try to do everything. At the end of the day, we’re all here for a reason, and we’ve just got to believe in that and go out and execute and we’ll be all good.”
On whether he’s had a similar game experience to the Week 3 loss to Carolina and how he responded: “I did. I didn’t recover from that good at all. That was a tough year in 2021. Actually, [it was] my last year at Indiana. After that first Iowa game, that was a tough game. I think I had three picks, something like that. But tough, tough loss. I don’t even remember who we had the next game — I don’t remember the bounce back. I know that season wasn’t the best for me, physically, mentally. But I’m here today; I’m blessed to be here today. And at the end of the day, I’m just [going to] keep being myself.”
On whether he learned lessons from that game that helped you better handle this bounce back: “No, I feel like it was two totally different situations. Two totally different areas of my life that I was in. I wouldn’t say that had much to do with what happened today. I think what happened today, the bounce back happened today, is just me continuing to believe in myself and my teammates and believing in God that I deserve to be here. And at the end of the day, it is football. Like I said, I’m not perfect. Nobody out here on the field is perfect. We try our best to be. But today we did enough to win.”
On whether he feels like he showed people something about himself today: “It’s about us. It’s about us in this building. I don’t want to sit here and say I showed other people something about me or about this team. But it’s all about us. It’s not always going to be perfect. Like I said, I feel like I showed myself that I deserve to be here and I belong. And just not doubt, just not doubt the preparation and don’t the process and don’t doubt God, because everything is for a reason, and I’m blessed to be here, like I said.”
