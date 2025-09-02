Atlanta Braves Harris stays hot, but Cubs beat Braves 7-6 in extras The Braves allowed six unanswered runs to fall to 62-76 on the season after Carson Kelly’s walk-off single in the 10th inning Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (23) hits against the Miami Marlins a single in the second inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

CHICAGO — Michael Harris II continued his impressive stretch since the All-Star Break, but the Cubs got to the Braves’ bullpen and walked it off in the 10th inning for a 7-6 win. The Braves led 6-1 after the top of the fifth inning thanks to a pair of two-RBI hits from Harris. But Chicago scored six unanswered runs to win it and give the Braves their fourth loss in five games.

Spencer Strider was unable to build off his strong start in Miami last week. He allowed three runs on five hits and three walks in five innings of work while striking out just one batter. Carson Kelly hit a tying two-run homer in the eighth inning off Pierce Johnson and a game-ending single in the 10th off John Brebbia. Ian Happ had three hits for Chicago, including his 19th homer. Dansby Swanson drove in two runs, and Matt Shaw had a run-scoring double. Seiya Suzuki began the Cubs’ 10th on second as the automatic runner. Suzuki advanced on Nico Hoerner’s one-out grounder to second before Kelly hit a liner into the corner in left.

Andrew Kittredge (4-3) worked a perfect 10th for the win.

Swanson hit a two-run double off Hunter Stratton in the sixth. Drake Baldwin had two hits and scored twice for the Braves. Harris’ two-run single off Colin Rea made it 3-0 in the third. He also hit a two-run double in Atlanta’s three-run fifth after Taylor Rogers retired the first two batters of the frame. Harris’ single — driving in Ronald Acuña Jr. and Baldwin — landed in between Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and right fielder Kyle Tucker. Crow-Armstrong peeled off and Tucker came up empty on a diving attempt as the ball landed in right-center. After a tough start to the season, Harris is batting .335 (59 for 176) with 11 homers and 33 RBIs in 43 games since the All-Star break.