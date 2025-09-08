Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech’s kickoff time for game against Temple announced

Yellow Jackets host Owls on Sept. 20.
A kickoff time was announced Monday for Georgia Tech’s matchup with Temple on Sept. 20.

The Yellow Jackets and Owls will square off at 4:30 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The contest will be televised live by the CW, the ACC announced Monday.

Georgia Tech looking to break nine-game losing streak against No. 12 Clemson

Tech’s tussle with Temple is the second of a two-game series that began Sept. 28, 2019, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Jackets lost that matchup 24-2 in what was the fourth game of then-Tech coach Geoff Collins’ tenure. Collins had coached at Temple before taking over at Tech after the 2018 season, but the contract for the home-and-home series was signed July 31, 2017.

After beating Tech in 2019, Temple finished that season 8-5. But it has gone 14-42 since. The Owls are 2-0 this season under first-year coach K.C. Keeler, with wins against Massachusetts and Howard. Temple hosts No. 13 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Correction

This story was updated to change the date of the 2019 Tech-Temple game.

