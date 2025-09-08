Georgia Tech’s kickoff time for game against Temple announced

Georgia Tech's Ramblin' Wreck leads the band, cheerleaders, Buzz, players, and coaches before the start of the Georgia Tech home opener against Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 6, 2025 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

The Yellow Jackets and Owls will square off at 4:30 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The contest will be televised live by the CW, the ACC announced Monday.

Tech's tussle with Temple is the second of a two-game series that began Sept. 28, 2019, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Jackets lost that matchup 24-2 in what was the fourth game of then-Tech coach Geoff Collins' tenure. Collins had coached at Temple before taking over at Tech after the 2018 season, but the contract for the home-and-home series was signed July 31, 2017.

After beating Tech in 2019, Temple finished that season 8-5. But it has gone 14-42 since. The Owls are 2-0 this season under first-year coach K.C. Keeler, with wins against Massachusetts and Howard. Temple hosts No. 13 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Correction

This story was updated to change the date of the 2019 Tech-Temple game.