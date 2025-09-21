Georgia Tech climbs to No. 16 in AP Top 25

Georgia Tech moves up two spots in the latest AP Top 25 to No. 16 after beating Temple on Saturday. It's Georgia Tech's highest ranking since starting the 2015 season ranked No. 16. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Yellow Jackets’ ranking is their highest since starting the 2015 season at No. 16.

The Yellow Jackets are ranked No. 16 going into the final weekend in September. Tech previously was ranked No. 18 before beating Temple 45-24 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday.

One of 30 remaining undefeated teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision, Tech’s ranking is its highest since starting the 2015 season ranked 16th. The Jackets are 4-0 for the first time since 2014 (when it started that season 5-0).

Tech (4-0, 1-0 ACC) will be looking to go 2-0 in ACC play for the first time since 2017 when it plays at Wake Forest at noon Saturday.

In the US LBM Coaches Poll, Tech is ranked 17th.