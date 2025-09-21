Georgia Tech climbs to No. 16 in AP Top 25

Georgia Tech continued to climb the national rankings Sunday.
The Yellow Jackets are ranked No. 16 going into the final weekend in September. Tech previously was ranked No. 18 before beating Temple 45-24 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday.
One of 30 remaining undefeated teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision, Tech’s ranking is its highest since starting the 2015 season ranked 16th. The Jackets are 4-0 for the first time since 2014 (when it started that season 5-0).
Tech (4-0, 1-0 ACC) will be looking to go 2-0 in ACC play for the first time since 2017 when it plays at Wake Forest at noon Saturday.
In the US LBM Coaches Poll, Tech is ranked 17th.