Georgia Tech climbs to No. 16 in AP Top 25

Yellow Jackets’ ranking is their highest since starting the 2015 season at No. 16.
Georgia Tech moves up two spots in the latest AP Top 25 to No. 16 after beating Temple on Saturday. It's Georgia Tech's highest ranking since starting the 2015 season ranked No. 16. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
Sept 21, 2025

Georgia Tech continued to climb the national rankings Sunday.

The Yellow Jackets are ranked No. 16 going into the final weekend in September. Tech previously was ranked No. 18 before beating Temple 45-24 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday.

One of 30 remaining undefeated teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision, Tech’s ranking is its highest since starting the 2015 season ranked 16th. The Jackets are 4-0 for the first time since 2014 (when it started that season 5-0).

Listless 2nd quarter in 21-point win gives Georgia Tech something to work on

Tech (4-0, 1-0 ACC) will be looking to go 2-0 in ACC play for the first time since 2017 when it plays at Wake Forest at noon Saturday.

In the US LBM Coaches Poll, Tech is ranked 17th.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

