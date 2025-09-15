Georgia Bulldogs Georgia schedule: ‘It doesn’t get any easier,’ fearsome Alabama matchup next Breaking down the Bulldogs’ remaining schedule, challenging opponents. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, pictured playing against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 6, will lead the Crimson Tide into Sanford Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. game against Georgia on Sept. 27. (Vasha Hunt/AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart delivered a sobering message to his football team after Georgia escaped Neyland Stadium with a 44-41 overtime win over Tennessee on Saturday. KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart delivered a sobering message to his football team after Georgia escaped Neyland Stadium with a 44-41 overtime win over Tennessee on Saturday. “It doesn’t get any easier from here,” Smart said. “I think games are going to be like that.”

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 4: Georgia moves up heading into off week Smart has spoiled fans with dominant teams of recent seasons, but the free agency fueled by NIL and the transfer portal has created parity. This is particularly true in the passionate setting of the SEC, where every program is willing to do what it takes to land players and high-dollar coaches. The phrase “Any Given Saturday” has never rang with this much truth. Here’s a look at how the teams on Georgia’s remaining schedule fared.

Alabama at Georgia, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 27 The Crimson Tide (2-1) are on track after their dominant 38-14 home win over Wisconsin, with first-year starting quarterback Ty Simpson settled in — 24-of-29 passing (there were two dropped passes) for 382 yards with four touchdowns along with six runs for 25 yards. The Crimson Tide (2-1) are on track after their dominant 38-14 home win over Wisconsin, with first-year starting quarterback Ty Simpson settled in — 24-of-29 passing (there were two dropped passes) for 382 yards with four touchdowns along with six runs for 25 yards.

Tide receiver Ryan Williams, who needs no introduction to the Bulldogs’ fans, had five catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Alabama and Georgia have an extra week of preparation for one another in what is shaping up to be another evenly matched, one-possession game. Kentucky at Georgia, noon, Oct. 4 The Wildcats beat a dreadful Eastern Michigan team 48-23 with Cutter Boley under center as the new Kentucky starting quarterback. To put the game into context, Eastern Michigan lost to the Long Island team that Florida defeated 55-0, but the Eagles still managed 461 yards of offense against Mark Stoops’ defense. To put the game into context, Eastern Michigan lost to the Long Island team that Florida defeated 55-0, but the Eagles still managed 461 yards of offense against Mark Stoops’ defense. If there’s a comfortable SEC win left on Georgia’s schedule, Kentucky is it.

Georgia at Auburn, time TBD, Oct. 11 Coach Hugh Freeze has the Tigers roaring at 3-0 coming off a predictably lukewarm 31-15 win over South Alabama, as Auburn schemed with one eye ahead to its mammoth showdown at Oklahoma on Saturday. Georgia is better prepared for what it will face in Jordan-Hare Stadium in October, having experienced — and conquered — the hostile distractions of Neyland Stadium. It’s a game that still could come down to which dual-threat quarterback — Jackson Arnold or Gunner Stockton — makes more plays and avoids succumbing to aggressive defenses. Ole Miss at Georgia, time TBD Oct. 18 The health of Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons will be monitored closely, as he was a surprise scratch from the starting lineup for the Rebels’ 41-35 win over Arkansas. The health of Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons will be monitored closely, as he was a surprise scratch from the starting lineup for the Rebels’ 41-35 win over Arkansas. Simmons entered the game briefly, throwing a 4-yard touchdown pass, but it will be interesting to see how far back he has come from an ankle injury when Ole Miss plays host to LSU on Sept. 27.

The Rebels clearly have more balance in their explosive offense, but it’s fair to wonder how much defensive resistance they have to offer — certainly, not as much as last season. The Rebels clearly have more balance in their explosive offense, but it’s fair to wonder how much defensive resistance they have to offer — certainly, not as much as last season. Georgia vs. Florida, 3:30 p.m., Nov. 1 The neutral-site rivalry game in Jacksonville, Florida, is far enough away that it would be hard to project too many details beyond the seemingly obvious fact that Georgia’s program will be in much better shape. Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is not healthy, and neither is Billy Napier’s future as the Gators’ head coach with Miami, Texas and Texas A&M next up on the Gators’ schedule. Florida competed at LSU in the 20-10 loss, leaving a full and noble effort on the field, but it’s fair to wonder how long the Gators can sustain that sort of energy if the results aren’t showing up on the scoreboard. Georgia at Mississippi State, noon, Nov. 8 The projected win in Starkville is written with pencil, not ink, as the Maroon Bulldogs are showing enough to consider the possibility, however remote, of an upset.

Gunner Stockton meets the moment in Georgia’s victory in Knoxville Smart will tell anyone who will listen about road games in the SEC, as Alabama learned last season at Vanderbilt, and if currently 3-0 Mississippi State can maintain its momentum and stay at or above .500, this game could get interesting. Smart will tell anyone who will listen about road games in the SEC, as Alabama learned last season at Vanderbilt, and if currently 3-0 Mississippi State can maintain its momentum and stay at or above .500, this game could get interesting. The fact the game is sandwiched on Georgia’s scheduled between the rivalry game with Florida and the projected showdown with Texas would not seem to make things better. Texas at Georgia, time TBD, Nov. 15 Is something wrong with Arch Manning, and if so, will it be fixed by mid-November? The Longhorns have a fantastic defense, but the questions about Manning are fair to ask after the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite was just 11-of-25 passing for 114 yards with a touchdown and interception against Texas-El Paso in a 27-10 win. It’s too early to assume things will be better or worse for Manning, but Texas has enough talent and a soft enough schedule to figure this will be a game of consequence.