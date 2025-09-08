Georgia football injury report: TE Ethan Barbour needs ankle surgery

Georgia tight end Ethan Barbour is treated by trainers after being injured at the end of the first half against Austin Peay on Saturday. (Jason Getz/AJC)

‘He’ll be out for a little bit,’ Bulldogs coach says of the freshman.

Barbour’s injury came on the final play of the first half Saturday, as he was rolled up from behind while engaged in a block. While Georgia left for the locker room, Barbour received attention on the field. His left leg was put into an air cast, and he was carted off the field.

“Yeah, he’s got a pretty significant ankle injury,” Smart said. “He’ll have surgery to repair it. So he’ll be out for a little bit.”

Smart compared the injury to that of Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the 2020 loss to Florida.

Despite being a freshman, Barbour had carved a role in the Georgia offense. He started Aug. 30 in the Bulldogs’ win over Marshall and lined up at fullback on multiple occasions. On Saturday, Barbour helped spring a 23-yard run by Dwight Phillips that was Georgia’s longest play of the day in the win against Austin Peay.

Barbour played more snaps Saturday than Jaden Reddell, despite not playing in the second half. Georgia still has Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie at the top of the depth chart, but look for them possibly to involve Reddell more Saturday against Tennessee. Georgia also could turn to freshman Elyiss Williams, though he played only one snap against Austin Peay.