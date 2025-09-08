Georgia football injury report: TE Ethan Barbour needs ankle surgery

Smart compared the injury to that of Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the 2020 loss to Florida.
Despite being a freshman, Barbour had carved a role in the Georgia offense. He started Aug. 30 in the Bulldogs’ win over Marshall and lined up at fullback on multiple occasions. On Saturday, Barbour helped spring a 23-yard run by Dwight Phillips that was Georgia’s longest play of the day in the win against Austin Peay.
Barbour played more snaps Saturday than Jaden Reddell, despite not playing in the second half. Georgia still has Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie at the top of the depth chart, but look for them possibly to involve Reddell more Saturday against Tennessee. Georgia also could turn to freshman Elyiss Williams, though he played only one snap against Austin Peay.
The Bulldogs’ tight ends did not have a catch Saturday, something that had not happened since Georgia’s 2021 game against Arkansas.
Smart said he hopes to learn more about Gaston and Greene later Monday.
Georgia did have Brett Thorson and Daylen Everette return to the lineup. Thorson missed the Marshall game because of an ACL injury. The first-team All-SEC punter had four punts for 175 yards against Austin Peay.
Everette, who was voted preseason first-team All-SEC, had a pass deflection and tackle in the win. He missed the Marshall game because of an ankle injury.
“He’s playing well. He’s a leader,” Smart said of Everette. “We need him to play well. He plays a lot of times into the boundary, and it’s good to have his confidence back out there.”
Saturday’s game against Tennessee is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC. An availability report will be put out by the SEC on Wednesday.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
