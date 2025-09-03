Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. ready to distribute the football to his weapons

“We got to prove to ourself that we are everything that we say we want to be,” Penix said. “That’s just going out there dominating each and every week. Not just on Sundays or game days, but each and every day. We put pride into just taking care of the ball, of course, and going out there and scoring points. That’s what it’s all about. Taking care of the ball and scoring points … you’ll win football games.”

Tampa Bay’s defense likely will present the Falcons with some un-scouted looks. So, Penix will be seeing some things for the first time in the NFL.

“Everything’s not an un-scouted look,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “But there’s always going be new wrinkles.”

The Falcons plan to be prepared.

“So, you always got to be ready for those things,” Morris said. “That’s what, your rules are going to handle those things. It’s kind of going back to what you’re comfortable doing and being able to go play fast versus those type of looks, whether it’s offense, defense or special teams.”

Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson likes how things are coming together.

“We’re getting close,” said Robinson, who’ll be a hot candidate for a job as a head coach if things go well in 2025. “I think it’s been a really good couple weeks of work. Obviously, two weeks ago we had our great scrimmage against our defense, kind of simulating some gamelike situations, and then having the Titans out here going against another defense, another scheme, other players, finally, that our guys can go against. I thought there were a lot of positives.”

