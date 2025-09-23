Ex-Milton running back earns 1st 100-yard game against dad’s alma mater

West Georgia running back T.J. Lester (center) ran for 108 yards and one touchdown in the win over Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 20, 2025. (Benjamin Lilley/West Georgia)

With the starter slowed by injury, West Georgia’s T.J. Lester plays well vs. Eastern Kentucky, where dad Tim was an All-American.

“It felt pretty good because I was committed to Eastern Kentucky before I decommitted and went to West Georgia,” Lester said. “I just thought it was best for me and my family. Thought it was a better opportunity for me personally, being closer to home as well.”

Eastern Kentucky also is where T.J. Lester, a three-star product from powerful Milton High, originally committed to play in college. And it’s the opponent against which he ran for 100 yards for the first time, in a 33-12 win Saturday .

That’s where Lester’s father, Tim, was an All-American running back. Tim, who spent eight seasons in the NFL, was inducted into EKU’s Hall of Fame in 2011; he died at age 52 in 2021 of complications from Covid.

Eastern Kentucky always will have a special place in the heart of West Georgia running back T.J. Lester.

West Georgia freshman running back T.J. Lester has rushed for 209 yards and five touchdowns in the first four games this season. (Benjamin Lilley/West Georgia)

Lester, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound freshman, was part of Milton’s offensive juggernaut that won back-to-back state championships his junior and senior seasons. Lester ran for 744 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior, then enjoyed a huge senior season: 1,795 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Lester has been watching and learning behind redshirt sophomore running back Latrelle Murrell, who opened the season with three consecutive 100-yard games for West Georgia. But Murrell, a former Douglas County star, sustained a slight injury, which limited his participation last week and gave Lester an opportunity to be the feature back.

“It’s been great working with Latrelle,” Lester said. “... He’s been helping me and giving me tips and pointers. He’s like a big brother to me.”