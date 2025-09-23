Ex-Milton running back earns 1st 100-yard game against dad’s alma mater

Eastern Kentucky always will have a special place in the heart of West Georgia running back T.J. Lester.
That’s where Lester’s father, Tim, was an All-American running back. Tim, who spent eight seasons in the NFL, was inducted into EKU’s Hall of Fame in 2011; he died at age 52 in 2021 of complications from Covid.
Eastern Kentucky also is where T.J. Lester, a three-star product from powerful Milton High, originally committed to play in college. And it’s the opponent against which he ran for 100 yards for the first time, in a 33-12 win Saturday.
“It felt pretty good because I was committed to Eastern Kentucky before I decommitted and went to West Georgia,” Lester said. “I just thought it was best for me and my family. Thought it was a better opportunity for me personally, being closer to home as well.”
West Georgia freshman running back T.J. Lester has rushed for 209 yards and five touchdowns in the first four games this season. (Benjamin Lilley/West Georgia)
Lester, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound freshman, was part of Milton’s offensive juggernaut that won back-to-back state championships his junior and senior seasons. Lester ran for 744 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior, then enjoyed a huge senior season: 1,795 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Lester has been watching and learning behind redshirt sophomore running back Latrelle Murrell, who opened the season with three consecutive 100-yard games for West Georgia. But Murrell, a former Douglas County star, sustained a slight injury, which limited his participation last week and gave Lester an opportunity to be the feature back.
“It’s been great working with Latrelle,” Lester said. “... He’s been helping me and giving me tips and pointers. He’s like a big brother to me.”
Lester seized his opportunity and carried 18 times for 108 yards and one touchdown in the win over Eastern Kentucky. He also caught one pass for 6 yards. His 4-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter gave the Wolves a 16-point lead.
“It took us a little bit to get going,” he said. “Our passing game started off strong, so that allowed me to get it going. That touchdown, the line really blocked it up perfectly and I went in untouched.”
This season, Lester has 53 carries for 209 yards and five touchdowns and four receptions for 12 yards.
He acknowledged that the transition from high school to college has been a challenge.
“It’s been pretty difficult, just balancing schoolwork, social life and football,” he said. “I think I’m starting to get used to it, but it’s a lot more difficult than I thought, for sure.”
The Wolves rank second in the United Athletic Conference in rushing (215.8 yards per game) and sixth in total offense (382.5). West Georgia leads the league in total defense, allowing 274.3 yards per game, and is second in the league against the run (87.3).
West Georgia (4-0 overall, 1-0 in the UAC) moved up to No. 20 in the FCS rankings this week. The Wolves are one of four ranked teams from the UAC, joining No. 3 Tarleton State, No. 13 Abilene Christian and No. 25 Austin Peay.
West Georgia travels to league foe Southern Utah on Saturday before facing the other three ranked teams in consecutive weeks.
