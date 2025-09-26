Georgia Bulldogs Even in Bulldogs’ lowest moments, Georgia-Alabama is a brilliant series On Saturday night in Athens, perhaps UGA turns around the direction of the series — having won only one of the past 10 meetings. Alabama running back Glen Coffee runs through the gap between Georgia linebackers Akeem Dent (left) and Rennie Curran on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2008, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The Crimson Tide deflated the Bulldogs, and the crowd, by racing to a 31-0 halftime lead before winning 41-30. (Jason Getz/AJC 2008)

Rennie Curran remembers the 2008 Georgia-Alabama game from the inside. When the two teams met at Sanford Stadium, Curran was an NFL-bound star linebacker for the Bulldogs. His recollections likely are in line with just about any Bulldogs fan who remembers that epochal matchup, as presumably most past a certain age do.

Among Curran's memories — the hype before the top-10 matchup at Sanford Stadium (17 years to the day Saturday), the Bulldogs wearing rarely used black jerseys for a blackout game and then the Crimson Tide deflating the Bulldogs, and the crowd, by racing to a 31-0 halftime lead before winning 41-30. RELATED Everything to know about the Alabama-Georgia showdown on Saturday And, of course, how the game has taken on a life of its own, as it helped launch coach Nick Saban's championship-studded dynasty and was the beginning of Alabama taking firm control of the series. "I can definitely see how people point back to that '08 game and just how it was a shift in the tide, literally," Curran told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week, chuckling at his bon mot. A shift indeed. Georgia faces Alabama on Saturday night at Sanford Stadium, with the Bulldogs having won only one of the past 10 meetings.

RELATED Mark Richt: Georgia-Alabama is a face-off between 'two monsters' It might be asking too much of Georgia fans to embrace that 2008 game. But Curran's perspective on that historic matchup is worth considering. He was asked, as a member of the losing team, if he would take any extra satisfaction from the Bulldogs toppling Alabama on Saturday — if only because people might stop bringing it up whenever the two teams play.

“It would feel good to be able to remove that, but at the end of the day, that’s all part of what makes this rivalry so special at the same time,” Curran said. “It is moments like that.” It’s a point to contemplate. Alabama-Georgia has become a series unlike few others, maybe any other. And the fact that a game from 17 years ago can be remembered with little effort speaks to the rivalry’s stature. The 2008 game does occupy a particular place in memory banks because it represented a change in the dynamics of the series. Georgia had won the previous three. But the fact that four of the past 10 meetings have been for the SEC championship (all won by Alabama) and an additional two were contested for national championships (split an even 1-1) only reinforces what differentiates the series. The volume of talent stuffing the field in each game is another separator. In that 2008 game, for instance, 12 players in the Tide’s starting 22 went on to be drafted, including five first-rounders, most notably Julio Jones. Georgia actually had 14 future draft picks in its starting 22. That included three first-rounders, notably 2009 first overall pick Matthew Stafford. The volume of talent stuffing the field in each game is another separator. In that 2008 game, for instance, 12 players in the Tide’s starting 22 went on to be drafted, including five first-rounders, most notably Julio Jones. Georgia actually had 14 future draft picks in its starting 22. That included three first-rounders, notably 2009 first overall pick Matthew Stafford.

And on that night, Alabama was ready to play. RELATED Why games like Georgia-Alabama won’t be once-in-a-decade events in new SEC “And I’m not saying we weren’t ready to play,” Fabris said. “But sometimes a game can just from the very get-go just be one-sided, and there it goes. The next thing you know, you’re looking up and it’s like, ‘Man, we’re just fighting just to keep from getting run out of town.’” Said Curran, “Just the talent (on Alabama’s side) was ridiculous. They definitely caught us off-guard.” Fabris’ memories centered more on Georgia’s attempted comeback in the second half, catalyzed by special teams. In the third quarter, the Bulldogs blocked a punt that led to their first touchdown, which closed Alabama’s lead to 31-10 and gave UGA a glimmer of hope. “Zach Renner, who was a walk-on, a kid from Connecticut,” Fabris said. “I could tell you stories about him — a kid who just shows up on our campus. He blocks a punt. In fact, he, to this day, still is tied for the career lead in blocked punts in Georgia history, and he only played two seasons at Georgia.”