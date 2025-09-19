Sports Early playoff exit stuns Dream, but team feels ‘what’s delayed is not denied’ After fighting their way to the top of the WNBA, Atlanta lost to Indiana 87-85 on Thursday. Dream players gather after losing 87-85 to the Indiana Fever in the first-round playoff game at Gateway Center Arena on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. “Well, obviously, just a devastating ending to a great game,” coach Karl Smesko said. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Just like that, the Dream’s season came to a screeching halt Thursday night. “Well, obviously, just a devastating ending to a great game,” Dream coach Karl Smesko said. “I give Indiana a lot of credit. They fought all the way to the last seconds, and unfortunately, they were able to make the final play.” “Well, obviously, just a devastating ending to a great game,” Dream coach Karl Smesko said. “I give Indiana a lot of credit. They fought all the way to the last seconds, and unfortunately, they were able to make the final play.”

After fighting their way to the top of the WNBA, earning the third seed in the playoffs and doubling their win total from a season ago, the Dream lost to the Fever 87-85. RELATED In the end, the Dream blew it in WNBA playoffs The Dream committed too many mistakes, allowing the Fever to score 15 points off 14 turnovers. Then they struggled to find the pace that allowed them to set a WNBA record for points in the paint in a half. “I do think, especially in the fourth quarter, we started to slow down, and we were at our best when we were pushing the pace,” Smesko said. “And it’s kind of a natural reaction, but it’s something that, hopefully we can learn from. Unfortunately, there’s no more opportunities to learn for this year. And our goal this year was to win the championship.” “I do think, especially in the fourth quarter, we started to slow down, and we were at our best when we were pushing the pace,” Smesko said. “And it’s kind of a natural reaction, but it’s something that, hopefully we can learn from. Unfortunately, there’s no more opportunities to learn for this year. And our goal this year was to win the championship.” After scoring 40 points in the paint and making 56% of their overall field goals in the first 20 minutes, the Dream’s frenetic offense just came to a halt. The ball stopped zipping around the perimeter like it did in the first half and the Dream just couldn’t seem to capitalize on their possessions.

The Dream’s season came to a screeching halt Thursday night. After fighting their way to the top of the WNBA, earning the third seed in the playoffs and doubling their win total from a season ago, the Dream lost to the Fever 87-85. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

“I think we just got stagnant,” Dream guard Jordin Canada, who finished with 18 points, three rebounds and 10 assists, said. “We weren’t moving the ball like we were in the first half. And that’s basically it, to be honest, I think we just got stagnant. We weren’t moving the ball. We were taking a lot of fast shots. We were kind of also rushing as well, instead of, like, taking our time and executing offensively, and then we had some timely turnovers that they executed, that they capitalized on.” “I think we just got stagnant,” Dream guard Jordin Canada, who finished with 18 points, three rebounds and 10 assists, said. “We weren’t moving the ball like we were in the first half. And that’s basically it, to be honest, I think we just got stagnant. We weren’t moving the ball. We were taking a lot of fast shots. We were kind of also rushing as well, instead of, like, taking our time and executing offensively, and then we had some timely turnovers that they executed, that they capitalized on.” So, when their season came to an end after Fever forward Lexie Hull picked off an inbound pass, the Dream felt the sting of coming up short. “Right now, it’s kind of deflating because we definitely were expecting that we would have the ability to advance,” Smesko said. “And I give Indiana all the credit. They took care of the ball. They got to the foul line. They stayed in the game, and then they made the plays at the end to be able to move on. So I give them a lot of credit, but we’re here to bring a championship to the Dream, and it’s going to be delayed. It’s not going to be denied. But right now, it hurts a little bit because I had so much belief in this team.” RELATED Why Dream’s Allisha Gray should be in discussions for WNBA’s top honor While Thursday’s loss hurts, Dream guard Allisha Gray feels optimistic that the team will continue to move in the right direction. After finishing last season eighth in the WNBA and bringing aboard a brand new coach, some did not have high expectations for the Dream. While Thursday’s loss hurts, Dream guard Allisha Gray feels optimistic that the team will continue to move in the right direction. After finishing last season eighth in the WNBA and bringing aboard a brand new coach, some did not have high expectations for the Dream. “Just the organization as a whole,” Gray said. “I mean, it’s in a great direction on just with Karl, he has so much, faith in us, and we proved a lot of people wrong this year. A lot of people didn’t expect us to play as well and be in the position that we are in.