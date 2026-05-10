Angel Reese, Allisha Gray help Dream tame Lynx in season-opening road win

The Atlanta Dream won their season opener, 91-90, over the Lynx on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at Target Center.

Atlanta trailed by 15 points at halftime but rallied behind their duo of All-Stars for a surprising victory.

Atlanta trailed by 15 points at halftime but rallied behind their duo of All-Stars for a surprising victory.

The finish was much better.

Don’t judge the Dream on how they started.

The Dream overcame a 15-point halftime deficit and stormed back for a thrilling 91-90 victory over the Lynx on Saturday night at Target Center.

Te-Hina Paopao hit a 16-foot, go-ahead jumper with 11 seconds remaining and the Dream got blocks in the final seconds from Allisha Gray and then Angel Reese at the buzzer to preserve the victory.

“I just trust Pao and she looked like she had a little bit of space, so I just let the play go out and Pao knocked it down, so that was huge,“ coach Karl Smesko said. ”Just a great way to finish the game.

After a dismal first half, Gray scored 18 of her 24 points in the second half.