Angel Reese, Allisha Gray help Dream tame Lynx in season-opening road win

Don’t judge the Dream on how they started.
The finish was much better.
Don’t judge the Dream on how they started.
The finish was much better.
The Dream overcame a 15-point halftime deficit and stormed back for a thrilling 91-90 victory over the Lynx on Saturday night at Target Center.
Te-Hina Paopao hit a 16-foot, go-ahead jumper with 11 seconds remaining and the Dream got blocks in the final seconds from Allisha Gray and then Angel Reese at the buzzer to preserve the victory.
“I just trust Pao and she looked like she had a little bit of space, so I just let the play go out and Pao knocked it down, so that was huge,“ coach Karl Smesko said. ”Just a great way to finish the game.
After a dismal first half, Gray scored 18 of her 24 points in the second half.
Reese, in her Dream debut, registered her 50th career double-double, with 11 points and 14 rebounds, along with three blocks.
Dream:
Allisha Gray: 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists
Rhyne Howard: 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals
Naz Hillmon: 15 points and seven rebounds
Angel Reese: 11 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks
Jordin Canada: 12 points and six assists
Lynx:
Olivia Miles: 21 points and eight assists
Kayla McBride: 18 points
Courtney Williams: 14 points, six rebounds and five assists
With the Dream trailing by one with less than 20 seconds remaining, Paopao took a pass on the wing from Naz Hillmon and drove for the pull-up jumper. It turned out to be the final points of the game, as the Dream had a couple of b
With the Dream clawing their way back into the game in the fourth quarter, Reese had active hands on the perimeter, creating a steal. Canada gathered the ball and passed ahead to Reese, who sprinted down the court and finished with a lay-up at the other end, cutting the lead to three.
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