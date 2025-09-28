Atlanta Braves Disappointing Braves season finally comes to a close. What’s next? The Braves had a strong close to the season after a bad start, but there is a lot to fix if they want to return to the postseason. The Braves' season has finally come to an end and they will miss the postseason for the first time since 2017. There are a lot of questions to answer if the Braves want to get back there, starting with manager Brian Snitker's future at the helm. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The Braves have mercifully reached the end of this dreadful campaign, but they’re taking a more optimistic approach. The first half was disastrous, mired by players underperforming and numerous key injuries. It started with an 0-7 road trip to San Diego and Los Angeles, and while the team recovered to the point of earning a winning record in May, it immediately spiraled again.

These Braves, deemed a threat to the reigning champion Dodgers entering the spring, never materialized how they hoped. This will be remembered as one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history considering the expectations versus reality. RELATED Matt Olson ejected for first time in his career as Braves lose There’s nothing to do now except look ahead. The team maintains its talented core, though that group also has its share of questions. A good offseason – one vastly better than a year ago when outfielder Jurickson Profar was the only notable addition – and some better health luck could vault this club back into the postseason mix. It’ll be consistently cited that the Braves improved notably in the second half, seeing some improved performance and extracting some quality production out of unlikely candidates. There are long-term positives. Catcher Drake Baldwin possibly earned Rookie of The Year honors. Young starter Hurston Waldrep might have earned a rotation spot in 2026. Veterans Chris Sale and Spencer Strider will be healthy entering the offseason. Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim enjoyed a taste of the organization and life in Atlanta as he approaches his potential free agency.

The team’s improved stretch culminated with a 10-game winning streak this month. The Braves were long eliminated from realistic postseason contention, but this – they felt – reminded them of what could have been.

RELATED Strong finish to frustrating season creates ‘what ifs’ for Braves “I’m really proud of the guys and how they’ve handled this last month, six weeks,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Nobody has just been playing it out. They’ve been going out there trying to win series. I felt like last weekend in Detroit that we were fighting for a wild card, a pennant, the division, whatever. It’s been good to see how these guys have performed. “They’re having fun. They’ve played pretty good baseball. They’re winning games. I’ve never felt one time like they’re just playing it out.” The Braves had a 33-33 record in the second half entering Sunday’s season finale. They were much better after starting the season with seven losses, but that doesn’t excuse the end result. This team wasn’t good enough. Injuries didn’t help, but the Braves have a busy offseason ahead. It begins with Snitker’s future. It was long assumed he’d retire, but he’s publicly expressed some thought recently that he might want to continue. RELATED Braves ‘honoring’ Charlie Morton with Sunday start The Braves will have to address that one way or another in the nearer future. If Snitker doesn’t return, there could be a mostly new staff on the way. If he does, the team will hope for an emphatic rebound in what would be his 50th season in the organization. The Braves will have to address that one way or another in the nearer future. If Snitker doesn’t return, there could be a mostly new staff on the way. If he does, the team will hope for an emphatic rebound in what would be his 50th season in the organization.

Secondly, they need a shortstop, whether that’s Kim or someone else. Nick Allen, while a splendid defender, was a zero offensively. The Braves need more from that position. They’ll also have a decision to make on second baseman Ozzie Albies’ $7 million team option (which includes a $4 million buyout). It seems likely the team will keep Albies. Would the Braves trade veteran catcher Sean Murphy to reallocate resources? Baldwin could handle the load, but that would erase a strength. President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos has spoken routinely on the importance of two catchers. The Braves would lose that if they trade Murphy, which seems unlikely (but never say never). What about designated hitter? Marcell Ozuna will be a free agent. The Braves could use their catchers there or opt to acquire another bat. This is a crucial subplot as the team can’t bank on its offense looking exactly as it has in the second half instead of the first, when it was punchless. RELATED Michael Harris II has first career 20-20 season The Braves will also need multiple bullpen pieces, a need that every team must address each winter. Closer Raisel Iglesias is a free agent. He’s looked much better after a poor start, so the team could try to re-sign him – or turn elsewhere for its ninth-inning role. Another starter could make sense, too, but the Braves also have several pitchers – Spencer Schwellenbach, Reynaldo Lopez, Grant Holmes – returning from injuries who can start. Lopez and Holmes could be deployed as relievers, too. But the Braves would benefit from a consistent innings-eater type, similar to the role Charlie Morton played from 2021-2024.