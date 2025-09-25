Atlanta Falcons Dirty Birds Dispatch: Where’s the ‘unstoppable’ Falcons offense? Zac Robinson, Elijah Wilkinson chime in. Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson (center) talks with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. during a 2024 minicamp.

The offense will need to click when the Falcons (1-2) face Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders (2-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz. WHAT'S GOING ON, ZAC ROBINSON? Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson during a 2024 media session. Straight from the offensive coordinator's mouth. 🗣️ On moving down to the field: "I thought this was just a good time to kind of reset. We'll have (offensive assistant) K.J. Black go up to the booth. I'll go down there." 🗣️ On how that will help: "I think just from a communication standpoint, it's always good to see those guys' eyes. Hear their responses after the play, after the series, rather if it's with offensive line, QBs or receivers. So, something I've always thought about … the headset last week went out on us a ton. I know the NFL is looking into those things, but some of those things with Mike's headset going out at Carolina." 🗣️ On folks (mainly ESPN's Dan Orlovsky) trashing the pistol formation: "I know we've talked about this a bunch. Last week, you guys didn't bring it up and we ran for 220 yards. I know it's a convenient narrative this week. The back starts in the exact same location underneath the center and in the pistol … we all know that here. Again, there's nothing different. Our run game has so many different snap points and things that we activate with some of our tight ends, some of our receivers, that it does give us a ton of versatility. It was incredibly successful for us last year." Ex-Falcon Brian Finneran had some thoughts, too.

🗣️ More on the pistol formation: "When we played Washington last year, we were heavy pistol, and our efficiency running out of pistol, one of our analytics guys just told me it was like over 85% or something. So, I know it's a convenient, easy narrative, to go that route because of what just happened last week. But again, we go off of what defenses thinks … opposed to, no offense, anything out there." Enjoying the newsletter? Tell a friend to join the party.

TAKING COMMAND Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota warms up before a recent game. The Commanders, who were led by quarterback Marcus Mariota, are coming off a 41-24 win over the Raiders. Mariota — who played for the Falcons for most of the 2022 season — started in place of Jayden Daniels, last season’s Pro Football Writers of America NFL rookie of the year and offensive rookie of the year. Daniels (knee sprain) was limited in practice on Wednesday. Injury report: Falcons’ AJ Terrell did not practice After the Falcons lost the DeShaun Watson derby and traded Matt Ryan to the Colts, they signed Mariota to take over at quarterback. He led the Falcons to a 5-8 record before leaving the team under mysterious circumstances after getting benched for Desmond Ridder.

The Falcons' side of the story is that he quit. Mariota, who resurfaced in Philadelphia in 2023 and joined the Commanders last season, has a different version. WHERE TO WATCH (AND LISTEN) This will be the 30th regular-season meeting between Atlanta and Washington. The Commanders lead the series, 18-10-1. There was one playoff meeting back in 1992 and Washington won, 24-7. 📺 On TV: Sunday's edition will be televised on CBS. Play-by-play: Ian Eagle

Analyst: J.J. Watt

Analyst: J.J. Watt Sideline: Evan Washburn 📻 On the radio: 92.9 The Game Play-by-play: Wes Durham

Play-by-play: Wes Durham

Analyst: Dave Archer 🔮 Viva Las Vegas: The Falcons are a 2.5-point home underdog against the Commanders, according to BetMGM.com. The Commanders have won eight of their last nine against NFC South opponents. BetMGM's Nick Hennlon's pick: Atlanta covers the spread. More Falcons prop bets here, from the AJC's Tyler Estep.

More Falcons prop bets here, from the AJC’s Tyler Estep. PLAYER’S CORNER Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson (center) runs drills during training camp. After chatting with Falcons right tackle Elijah Wilkinson on Monday, I came away thinking that the Falcons need to watch “Drumline.”

On offense, they need the motto: "One band, one sound." We discussed a couple of things, but Wilkinson said the offense has to move "as one fluid unit." 🗣️ On the state of the offense: "We got those first-game mistakes and those typical things out of the way. I think we've kind of been playing better as a unit as we move forward." 🗣️ On what needs to be fixed: "I thinks it's just on everybody. We have to be tuned in on the same page as we are going through the game. That's players, coaches, all aspects of the game. Everybody being on the same page. Just moving as one fluid unit." 🗣️ On the red zone woes: "I'm not sure about that. Did we get to the red zone? We got close. That's definitely got to be better. It starts with everyone. Top to bottom. Just execution. Just operation. Everything being smooth and operating as one unit. Once we get all that down and we are fluidly operating, it won't be an issue." MAILBAG TIME Let's take a quick journey through the inbox. 📬 From Reader William Cranman: Hey D-Led,

During the presser tomorrow, me and all Falcons fans /customers request in a big way that you ask coach Morris how he can possibly smile right after a humiliating blow out. This went on for a minimum of 60 seconds. Meanwhile, I walked out of the sports bar down here in Tampa with a frown and a depressed feeling. How is it possible he can appear so happy? Please see attached. My response: Thanks for sharing. I looked at the picture. Maybe coach was trying to hide his real emotions with the cameras around. He gave the team a message of unity and sticking together after the game. 📬 From reader Greg L. Heston: Hi Mr. Ledbetter, Please do not take it easy on Coach Morris today in the presser. He needs to be held to account and not make excuses for the awful game management — there is something wrong — terribly wrong. They are INCREDIBLY slow getting plays into Penix — yes. maybe the technology was down yesterday — but to have a timeout and then get a delay of game. Every game they are snapping the ball with no time. and there is no way Penix has time to audible. Can you also ask him if he is considering making changes in the OC position? I wonder if Coach will be yukking it up today laughing and smiling. His smiling and hugging the Carolina players and coaches after the game was unbelievable.

My response: I understand that. I also hate when the players do those jersey exchanges after games. Shake the coach's hand and get to the locker room. 📬 From reader Hugh Glass: Morning Mr. Ledbetter. Wrote last week to bench Penix. Now after Carolina it's obvious he is not ready. Looks like a deer in headlights. Never goes to second receiver. The Panthers caught more of his passes than Mooney did. He can work his way back but it's time for Cousins. After Washington game I will send the same note. My response: Hello Hugh, Thanks. Coach said there will be no competition. But if they drop to 1-5. He'll have to sit him like the Panthers did Bryce Young last season. 📬 From reader Norm Parker: I moved to this area in 2009 and have seen Falcon fans suffer lots of below average performance. There's been lots of talk about several things, but I sincerely believe this: Football games are won and lost in the trenches and you will never have success without a first-class line, both offense and defense. I don't think they have drafted any offensive linemen lately and how many times this leaves the quarterback running for his life. It's like this if you own a race car and it isn't doing well, so you hire the best driver. Well a good driver cannot make a slow car go faster. Atlanta hasn't had a controlling offensive line in a long time. Don't get me wrong, I am just a very interested sports fan. Played very little football, but have watched thousands of games over the years. Finally I will add this I would like to see more misdirection and option plays. But again, I am not an expert. My response: Hello Norm,

Don’t get me wrong, I am just a very interested sports fan. Played very little football, but have watched thousands of games over the years. Finally I will add this I would like to see more misdirection and option plays. But again, I am not an expert. My response: Hello Norm, My response: Hello Norm, Thanks for your email. The offensive line is supposed to be the strength of this team. Left tackle Jake Matthews and right guard Chris Lindstrom were first-round picks. Matthew Bergeron was a second-round pick. Center Ryan Neuzil and right tackle Elijah Wilkinson were undrafted players. You are right that it’s about time to start retooling the offensive line. Right tackle Kaleb McGary, who is out for the season with an injury, was also a first-round pick. We’ll see as the season progresses.