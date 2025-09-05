Braves Report: Peeved over price hikes

Plus: Who could fill Snit’s cleats?

Soak it in, postseason pursuits or not — and buckle up for a quick jaunt through rising season ticket prices, potential Brian Snitker replacements and a chance to play spoiler.

Four more Fridays of Braves baseball, y’all.

📺 How to watch: Tonight’s series opener with Seattle starts at 7:15 p.m. and is a rare affair on Peachtree TV/your local Gray TV station.

The Seattle Mariners and Cal “Big Dumper” Raleigh kick things off tonight, with the Cubs and Astros headed to town next week.

Chris Sale delivered in his recent return from the injured list.

A Braves fan hopes for a giveaway during a June game at Truist Park.

You’ll remember he won the home run derby at Truist Park back in July, and his 51 dingers are the most-ever by a catcher. He and some guy named Mickey Mantle are the only switch-hitters with 50-plus homer seasons, too.

📝 The scouting report: More in a bit on the Braves’ opportunity to play spoiler down the stretch. But if you’re looking for extra incentive to head to a game, the aforementioned Raleigh may be it.

But some are feeling B-ish at best these days.

Ken Sugiura, AJC columnist and official friend of the newsletter, went long on looming price hikes for Atlanta’s most faithful fans. 🎟️ Here are the basics: Ken Sugiura, AJC columnist and official friend of the newsletter, went long on looming price hikes for Atlanta’s most faithful fans. 🎟️ Here are the basics:

Seventeen people identifying themselves as A-List members responded to an AJC request on a private Facebook group for A-List members. Fourteen of those 17 reported season-ticket price increases of 16% or more. Of those, eight said they had renewal increases of at least 25% and, within those, four of 40% or more.

On the same Facebook group, when A-List members were asked to share data of their renewal costs, of 43 responses, 34 reported increases between 22% and 48%.

Multiple fans said their ticket prices had roughly doubled since 2022 or 2023.

“It’s just really disappointing,” one fan said. “All the comments people have messaged me saying that they felt that they’re not valued anymore, and they’re done. They’re done with the team, and they’re walking away, and that’s really sad.”