Braves Report: Peeved over price hikes

Four more Fridays of Braves baseball, y’all.
Soak it in, postseason pursuits or not — and buckle up for a quick jaunt through rising season ticket prices, potential Brian Snitker replacements and a chance to play spoiler.
Nine-game homestand, commence.
The Seattle Mariners and Cal “Big Dumper” Raleigh kick things off tonight, with the Cubs and Astros headed to town next week.
📺 How to watch: Tonight’s series opener with Seattle starts at 7:15 p.m. and is a rare affair on Peachtree TV/your local Gray TV station.
⚾ Weekend pitching matchups: In chronological order …
📝 The scouting report: More in a bit on the Braves’ opportunity to play spoiler down the stretch. But if you’re looking for extra incentive to head to a game, the aforementioned Raleigh may be it.
You’ll remember he won the home run derby at Truist Park back in July, and his 51 dingers are the most-ever by a catcher. He and some guy named Mickey Mantle are the only switch-hitters with 50-plus homer seasons, too.
Braves season ticket holders are called A-Listers.
But some are feeling B-ish at best these days.
Ken Sugiura, AJC columnist and official friend of the newsletter, went long on looming price hikes for Atlanta’s most faithful fans.
🎟️ Here are the basics:
Multiple fans said their ticket prices had roughly doubled since 2022 or 2023.
“It’s just really disappointing,” one fan said. “All the comments people have messaged me saying that they felt that they’re not valued anymore, and they’re done. They’re done with the team, and they’re walking away, and that’s really sad.”
🎟️ For the Braves part: We don’t know exactly how widespread these increases are.
The Braves declined to provide specifics, with a spokesperson telling Ken that “most seats had minimal increases but we did have larger adjustments for a very small number of seats given the data used to determine things like demand, ticket usage, amenities, etc.”
That’s fair, I suppose. But neither that nor the fact that pretty much everyone is raising prices these days seems likely to make many folks feel better.
📭 Give Ken a shout at ken.sugiura@ajc.com if you’ve had a similar (or dissimilar!) experience.
Speaking of fan feedback: Last week, we talked about Brian Snitker and his possible retirement after this season.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, we failed to come to a consensus.
Gonzalez wasn’t actually on my original list of options, but several folks are all-in on the former Braves skipper and current third base coach. That surprised me a bit — though, to be fair, a quick journey down the Baseball Reference rabbit hole reminded me of the rather uninspiring rosters he had to work with in his last couple years at the helm.
Also receiving votes: Snitker (sure!), Ron Washington (seems unlikely), longtime Braves coach Eddie Perez (I’d do it) and … Deion Sanders.
“Just imagine Coach Prime handling the Buffaloes football coaching in the spring and fall, Manager Prime handling the Braves in the summer, and splitting time between both during spring training/spring game time and football games/MLB postseason in the fall!” reader Scott joked.
📌 Hayden Harris and Rolddy Muñoz were both summoned from the minors this week, and both put up scoreless innings of relief.
It’s been tough to keep track of all the Braves’ bullpen moves this year … but we could be looking at more than end-of-season inning eaters.
📌 How are we enjoying the Ha-Seong Kim experience so far? The shortstop went 2-for-4 in his Atlanta debut on Tuesday, then hit the decisive three-run homer on Wednesday.
📌 The Cal Quantrill experiment is over after two starts and 12 earned runs. The Braves released him yesterday.
Here’s a sentence we (thankfully) don’t get to write about the Braves very often: They’ve got a chance to play spoiler down the stretch.
As MLB.com points out, most of Atlanta’s opponents on the forthcoming homestand still have plenty to play for:
The Braves’ mid-September road trip to Detroit could have playoff implications for the Tigers, too.
Tonight is “Grunge Night” at Truist Park, presumably because the team from Seattle (where the music style was invented) is in town.
Regardless: Please enjoy this ad featuring Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II wearing Photoshopped flannel.
