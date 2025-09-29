Atlanta Braves Braves offseason begins: What is manager Brian Snitker’s future? After 49 years in the organization, ‘Snit’ says he wavers between retirement and returning — though the choice isn’t entirely his. Braves manager Brian Snitker, pictured watching from the dugout in June 2023, praised the way his team "kept fighting" this year despite a slew of injuries that led Atlanta to use an MLB-record 71 players this season. (John Bazemore/AP 2023)

Snitker, 69, has spent 49 seasons in the Braves organization. He's overseen the major league club since taking over as an interim manager in May 2016. This season finished his run of leading seven consecutive postseason appearances, which included six division titles and the 2021 World Series championship.

Despite his accomplished past, his future remains unclear. Snitker has contemplated retirement. He also isn't under contract for next season, so the decision might not be entirely up to him. This was long assumed to be his final season, but he's indicated in recent weeks that perhaps he would like to return for 2026. He and the team's decision-makers will discuss his future this week. So instead of any send-off during the final homestand, which would've allowed the fans to applaud Snitker's dedication to the franchise, there was silence. Veteran Charlie Morton, brought back for a last hurrah, received that treatment instead Sunday. Snitker was a background figure. The players seem to want him back. Ace pitcher Chris Sale grinned while providing a powerful endorsement: "Absolutely (I want him back). We didn't have a celebratory send-off for him, so he can't go."

Indeed, when asked if Sunday felt different to him, Snitker said it did because the team wasn’t getting ready for the postseason. There were no planned meetings to discuss the playoff roster and pitching matchups. His players were packing their things and readying to embark on their offseason plans.

"Snit has always been great to us," first baseman Matt Olson said. "I always talk about how he has the perfect demeanor. I think he soaks the clubhouse up nice. I don't think you can ride the highs and lows as a manager, and Snit is the epitome of that. He's always even-keel all the way through, and I think that frees guys up to let him play. "Obviously that's his decision to make. We'll see where it goes. But nothing but respect for Snit." Snitker has displayed the same passion for winning he's always maintained. His players have reiterated that they've seen the same manager over the past few weeks. Snitker even showed fire Saturday in defending Olson on a bad call by an umpire, leading to what might have been his final ejection. The players have continued to express appreciation for Snitker, who always has been a well-regarded players' manager in a comparable manner with his friend and mentor, Hall of Famer Bobby Cox. "(Snitker) is an awesome guy," rookie catcher Drake Baldwin said. "He lets us be and lets us do what we need to do every day. He hasn't told us anything, but I'm curious what he decides."

Snitker notably remained a steady leader in a season that went awry. The Braves didn't have much luck at all in 2025, a factor that surely plays into his potential desire to return. They used an MLB-record 71 players because of injuries. They started the season with seven consecutive losses. Their offense was atrocious in the first half. They went 21-25 in one-run games overall. Their marquee offseason addition, Jurickson Profar, was suspended 80 games. They never consistently saw the best form of several key players, including third baseman Austin Riley, whose season ended on the injured list. Their entire rotation spent time on the IL, and AJ Smith-Shawver, Grant Holmes and Spencer Schwellenbach had their seasons end early. The team played better down the stretch, earning a winning record after the All-Star break and even winning 10 straight just before the season concluded, but the hole was insurmountable. It would be human nature for Snitker to feel invigorated by the finish, too. The Braves were winning for seven years; he recaptured some of that feeling late in a lost campaign.

The final wild-card team had only 83 wins. The Braves with any semblance of better health likely feel they would've been right there in contention, especially after seeing the club become far more competent in the closing months. Snitker acknowledges he has changed his mind, depending on the day. He's sought advice from others who've been in similar positions. And he's made it clear: "As I'm sitting here right now, I still feel good." President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos hasn't spoken much publicly about Snitker's future, saying he wants to respect the manager's process as he talks with his family and figures out what he'd like to do. The Braves are facing a crucial winter as it pertains to returning to relevance. They still have their core players signed long term (and all are unlikely to be traded). They need further tweaks and should have the financial capacity to make them. They also are facing the uncertainty awaiting the baseball world just over a year from now, when there's expected to be a lockout sometime after the current collective bargaining agreement ends Dec. 1, 2026. It will be interesting to see how that affects teams' decisions.

But in the immediate future, the Braves feel they could easily catapult back into the postseason picture. The past two months add to their optimism. The team's improved play "maybe" affected how Snitker now views his future, he said. He's also expressed a case that would lead one to believe he wants to return with a healthier team in 2026. When asked how encouraged he was by the team's promising finish, Snitker answered with the following: "It's been really encouraging. You just pray that the injury gods shine on us next year. You'd just like to see what these guys can do whole. And No. 2, it's been good how these guys have kept fighting. They went out to win every game that we played." Snitker elaborated further on the season's positives. He lauded Baldwin. He complimented young starter Hurston Waldrep. He credited outfielder Michael Harris II for gutting through a difficult several months. He praised Raisel Iglesias, who turned back into a premier closer after a bad start. He was proud of Spencer Strider, who was working his way back to full capacity throughout the year.