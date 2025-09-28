Matt Olson ejected for first time in his career as Braves lose

Atlanta Braves
The Braves have now lost three straight after winning 10 in a row.
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and first baseman Matt Olson argue with umpires in the sixth inning at the Braves versus Pittsburgh Pirates game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Saturday, September 27, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
While most of the South’s attention centered on Athens, the Braves dropped their third consecutive game.
The Braves fell to the Pirates 3-1 on Saturday at Truist Park. They’ve lost three straight since winning 10 in a row and have one game remaining Sunday.
The game wasn’t without intrigue. Manager Brian Snitker and first baseman Matt Olson were ejected for arguing when Olson was called out on batter’s interference on Pirates catcher Henry Davis in foul territory during the sixth inning. It was a highly questionable call as Davis ran into Olson before he dropped an easy catch.
“That was kind of bizarre,” Snitker said. “I don’t know why we’re looking for trouble. Everything is going good, the rules are good. I don’t know why we’re looking for trouble.”
An animated Snitker was ejected by second base umpire by Mark Wegner. Olson was then ejected between innings by home plate umpire Brock Ballou. It was Olson’s first career ejection. He’s played 1,222 games.
Wegner said Olson had moved, but the video shows he remained still as Davis ran into him. The mild-mannered Olson was as animated as anyone will see him. Snitker called the situation “unacceptable,” as evidenced by invoking such a reaction from a calmer player like Olson.
“I stayed in the box the whole time,” Olson said. “I didn’t think I left the box. Obviously I said my piece out there and I went and saw the video. It confirmed I stood in place.”
Asked about his first ejection, Olson added: “He told me to stop. I was still chirping from the dugout once I watched the video, so I probably had it coming a little bit. I just didn’t feel like it was the right call.”
Spencer Strider finished his season by surrendering three runs on eight hits over six frames. He had a 4.45 ERA over 23 starts, his first season back after undergoing UCL surgery. The expectation is Strider will be closer to form in spring next year.
The Braves conclude the regular season Sunday. They’ll start veteran Charlie Morton, who returned to the franchise for a last hurrah, against Pirates righty Johan Oviedo (2-0, 3.57).
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
