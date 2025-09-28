Atlanta Braves Matt Olson ejected for first time in his career as Braves lose The Braves have now lost three straight after winning 10 in a row. 1 / 28 Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and first baseman Matt Olson argue with umpires in the sixth inning at the Braves versus Pittsburgh Pirates game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Saturday, September 27, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns

While most of the South’s attention centered on Athens, the Braves dropped their third consecutive game. The Braves fell to the Pirates 3-1 on Saturday at Truist Park. They’ve lost three straight since winning 10 in a row and have one game remaining Sunday.

The game wasn’t without intrigue. Manager Brian Snitker and first baseman Matt Olson were ejected for arguing when Olson was called out on batter’s interference on Pirates catcher Henry Davis in foul territory during the sixth inning. It was a highly questionable call as Davis ran into Olson before he dropped an easy catch. “That was kind of bizarre,” Snitker said. “I don’t know why we’re looking for trouble. Everything is going good, the rules are good. I don’t know why we’re looking for trouble.” RELATED Michael Harris II has first career 20-20 season An animated Snitker was ejected by second base umpire by Mark Wegner. Olson was then ejected between innings by home plate umpire Brock Ballou. It was Olson’s first career ejection. He’s played 1,222 games. Wegner said Olson had moved, but the video shows he remained still as Davis ran into him. The mild-mannered Olson was as animated as anyone will see him. Snitker called the situation “unacceptable,” as evidenced by invoking such a reaction from a calmer player like Olson.

“I stayed in the box the whole time,” Olson said. “I didn’t think I left the box. Obviously I said my piece out there and I went and saw the video. It confirmed I stood in place.”