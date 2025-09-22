Braves’ Matt Olson named NL Player of the Week

Braves first baseman Matt Olson was honored for his prolific road trip, earning National League Player of the Week honors for Sept. 15-21, MLB announced Monday.
Olson hit .400/.486/.900 with a 1.386 OPS in seven games. He had eight extra-base hits, hitting three homers, collecting 10 RBIs and scoring 12 runs. The Braves went 7-0 in that stretch.
A strong finish completes what’s been an underappreciated campaign for the Braves slugger. Olson leads the NL with 40 doubles. He’s two homers and seven RBIs shy of a fourth 30-100 season in the past five years. He also leads all first basemen with 16 defensive runs saved.