Braves’ Matt Olson named NL Player of the Week

Olson leads the National League with 40 doubles. He also leads all first basemen with 16 defensive runs saved.
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Mets in the seventh inning of a game Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at Truist Park. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
By
4 hours ago

Braves first baseman Matt Olson was honored for his prolific road trip, earning National League Player of the Week honors for Sept. 15-21, MLB announced Monday.

Olson hit .400/.486/.900 with a 1.386 OPS in seven games. He had eight extra-base hits, hitting three homers, collecting 10 RBIs and scoring 12 runs. The Braves went 7-0 in that stretch.

A strong finish completes what’s been an underappreciated campaign for the Braves slugger. Olson leads the NL with 40 doubles. He’s two homers and seven RBIs shy of a fourth 30-100 season in the past five years. He also leads all first basemen with 16 defensive runs saved.

Braves’ strong finish to season continues

Olson has played in every game and has appeared in 776 consecutive regular-season games, the longest active streak in baseball and the longest in Braves history. He was named an All-Star for the third time and second time since being traded to his hometown team ahead of the 2022 season.

The Braves started their final homestand Monday and will conclude the season Sept. 27 at Truist Park.

