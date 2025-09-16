Atlanta Braves

Olson’s home run tear continues, as Braves take Game 1 of doubleheader

Homers for 4th straight game in 6-3 win over Nationals
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher José Suarez throws during the second inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By AJC Sports
13 minutes ago

The prolific home run ability that seemed to be missing from Matt Olson over the last two seasons has certainly returned in this final month of the season.

For the fourth straight game, Olson went deep, and that, combined with seven solid innings of pitching from starter José Suarez, was enough for the Braves to defeat the Nationals 6-3 in the first game of their doubleheader Tuesday.

Olson is hitting .556 (10 for 18) with four home runs, three doubles, seven RBIs and seven runs in his past four games. He also has six home runs in 14 games this month.

Jurickson Profar and Olson hit back-to-back home runs as part of a five-run fourth inning. Olson reached 27 home runs this season and has hit one in four consecutive games for the first time since September 2023.

The Braves, who had 13 hits, have won three in a row after a four-game slide.

Profar drilled a two-run homer to right field off Nationals starter Jake Irvin (8-13) to put the Braves ahead for good. It was Profar’s 14th of the season. Irvin is 0-8 with a 9.00 ERA in his last nine starts.

Making his first start for the Braves, Suarez (2-0) allowed two runs and five hits, striking out nine and walking two. Raisel Iglesias pitched a scoreless ninth for his 26th save.

Vidal Bruján had two hits and two RBIs. Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuña Jr. each had three singles.

Profar and Olson combined for Atlanta’s eighth set of back-to-back home runs this season and the team’s first since Aug. 7.

The Braves sent right-hander Hurston Waldrep (4-1, 2.78 ERA) to the mound to face the Nationals’ Brad Lord (5-8, 4.21) in the series finale later Tuesday.

Material from The Associated Press was used in the article

