Atlanta Braves Braves celebrate Charlie Morton with one final start The 41-year-old, who helped Atlanta win the 2021 World Series, ends career with a strikeout in a ceremonial 1⅓-inning appearance. Braves pitcher Charlie Morton (center) talks to Joey Wentz before the game against the Pirates at Truist Park on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Charlie Morton notched one more strikeout on his curveball before exiting the Truist Park mound to a lengthy ovation. Morton, 41, officially finished his career with the Braves. He started Sunday’s game against the Pirates, recording four outs before the team removed him to a celebration for his 18-year career.

RELATED Disappointing Braves season finally comes to a close. What’s next? Morton pitched a scoreless first inning and received a standing ovation. He returned for the second frame, striking out Alexander Canario on five pitches — capped with inducing a whiff on one last curveball. Manager Brian Snitker then trotted out to the mound and the Braves showed a video celebrating Morton’s career. Morton hugged Snitker and his teammates, and Truist Park played Frank Sinatra’s iconic “My Way.” Morton embraced his wife and children by the on-deck circle before returning to the dugout. The ovation lasted several minutes. Reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale relieved Morton as the Braves’ pitcher. It marked a touching ending to Morton’s illustrious career. The Braves drafted him in 2002 and he debuted for the team in 2008. He broke out in the middle of his career and helped Houston win a World Series in 2017. He pitched in another World Series with Tampa Bay three years later.

Morton returned to the Braves ahead of the 2021 season, becoming a crucial part of the Braves’ championship. He pitched another three seasons for the Braves before stints with the Orioles and Tigers this year.