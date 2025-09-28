Braves celebrate Charlie Morton with one final start

Morton pitched a scoreless first inning and received a standing ovation. He returned for the second frame, striking out Alexander Canario on five pitches — capped with inducing a whiff on one last curveball.
Manager Brian Snitker then trotted out to the mound and the Braves showed a video celebrating Morton’s career. Morton hugged Snitker and his teammates, and Truist Park played Frank Sinatra’s iconic “My Way.” Morton embraced his wife and children by the on-deck circle before returning to the dugout.
The ovation lasted several minutes. Reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale relieved Morton as the Braves’ pitcher.
It marked a touching ending to Morton’s illustrious career. The Braves drafted him in 2002 and he debuted for the team in 2008. He broke out in the middle of his career and helped Houston win a World Series in 2017. He pitched in another World Series with Tampa Bay three years later.
Morton returned to the Braves ahead of the 2021 season, becoming a crucial part of the Braves’ championship. He pitched another three seasons for the Braves before stints with the Orioles and Tigers this year.
His final Braves return was set up after the Tigers recently released him. The Braves saw an opportunity to honor a beloved franchise figure.
Overall, Morton had a 4.09 ERA in 140 games with the Braves (he had a 3.87 ERA for the team from 2021-24). The only team for which he appeared in more games — 142 — was the Pirates, whom he appropriately faced Sunday.
Morton finishes his career with 416 appearances. His 2,196 strikeouts ranked sixth among active major leaguers, while his 147 victories were fifth.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
