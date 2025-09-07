Georgia Bulldogs ESPN ‘College GameDay’ headed to Knoxville for Georgia-Tennessee Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) runs after a catch against Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0) during the third quarter at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, November 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tn. Georgia won 38-10. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

“College GameDay” will be on hand next weekend for a clash of ranked SEC teams. ESPN announced Saturday that its traveling college football show would be going to Knoxville for No. 4 Georgia’s game at No. 22 Tennessee, set for a 3:30 p.m. start on ABC.

This marks Georgia’s 41st time being featured on “College GameDay.” It was featured in four games in the 2024 season “Yeah, we’re ready,” Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton said. “That’s what we work for, and that’s what we prepare the whole offseason for in camp and just ready to get back to work on Monday.” Both teams have gotten to 2-0 starts. Tennessee picked up wins over Syracuse and East Tennessee State, while the Bulldogs beat Marshall and Austin Peay. Both teams have gotten to 2-0 starts. Tennessee picked up wins over Syracuse and East Tennessee State, while the Bulldogs beat Marshall and Austin Peay.

“We’ll find out. That’s for sure,” Smart said of going on the road to play Tennessee. “You know what I mean? It’s a different demeanor when you go on the road in the SEC, especially when you have not been on the road. Study the stats on that. You ain’t been on the road and your first road game’s in the SEC. ... We’ve been preparing for that, knowing that all along it’s going to be different when you go up there. You’ve got to be prepared for it. You’ve got to have confidence in your plan. You’ve got to go execute as a unit. It’s not you against 100,000. It’s you against 11-11.”