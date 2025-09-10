Falcons’ injury report: London, Mooney, Hellams to practice Wednesday
Returner Jamal Agnew and offensive tackle Jack Nelson will not practice.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London suffered a sprained shoulder late in the NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2025, in Atlanta. London is expected to return to practice Wednesday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Morris remains hopeful that Mooney will make his season debut.
“We’ll see as far as (whether) Mooney can play,” Morris said. “Get him out to practice, and that’s always fun putting him back into all the stuff that he’s been doing. We’re going to let him see what he can do.”
London suffered a sprained shoulder late in the game Sunday against the Buccaneers.
“I mean, Drake is great,” Morris said. “He is what he is. We know Drake. I do expect him to play.”
The Falcons’ defense will be happy to get Hellams back against the Vikings. He can help in the packages in which he plays. The Falcons’ secondary was torched for 347 yards and five touchdowns by the Vikings last season with Sam Darnold at quarterback.
Tuesday tryouts: The Falcons brought in six kickers and several other players for tryouts Tuesday, typically the day around the league when teams hold tryouts.
Parker Romo beat out kickers Ben Sauls, Michael Badgley, Zane Gonzalez, Ryan Heicher and Maddux Trujillo for a spot on the practice squad.
The Falcons also tried out punter Jack Browning, long snapper Luke Elkin, defensive back Maxen Hook, wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson, defensive back Tanner McCalister, defensive back Glendon Miller and long snapper Zach Triner.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.