Atlanta Falcons Falcons' injury report: London, Mooney, Hellams to practice Wednesday Returner Jamal Agnew and offensive tackle Jack Nelson will not practice.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Wide receivers Drake London (shoulder) and Darnell Mooney (shoulder) and safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) are set to return to practice Wednesday, according to coach Raheem Morris. Returner Jamal Agnew (groin) and offensive tackle Jack Nelson (calf) will not practice.

“Those two guys will be still on the shelf,” Morris said of Agnew and Nelson. “Still waiting to see. But the other three guys will be practicing.” The Falcons are set to play the Vikings at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Read more about the Falcons Morris remains hopeful that Mooney will make his season debut. “We’ll see as far as (whether) Mooney can play,” Morris said. “Get him out to practice, and that’s always fun putting him back into all the stuff that he’s been doing. We’re going to let him see what he can do.”

