Three Georgia Tech players named to Senior Bowl’s Top 300 list

Yellow Jacket stars King, Haynes and Rutledge were all recognized on Wednesday.
Tech running back Jamal Haynes (right) and other players sign autographs for event attendees during the annual “First Saturday on The Flats” at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Atlanta. The running back was one of three Yellow Jackets chosen for the Top 300 list for the 2026 Senior Bowl. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes and offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge were chosen for the Top 300 list for the 2026 Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl is played annually in Mobile, Alabama, where NFL prospects work out throughout the week before playing in the annual Senior Bowl game, to be played Jan. 31.

The Senior Bowl discarded its 850-player watch list in favor of a top 300 list this season.

A member of the preseason watch lists for the Maxwell, Davey O’Brien, Manning and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards, King enters the season ranked as one of the nation’s top 10 quarterbacks by ESPN.com. In two seasons at Tech, he has moved into the top 10 in school history in passing yards (4,956), total offense (6,280), touchdown passes (41) and touchdowns responsible for (62).

A member of the preseason watch lists for the Maxwell, Walter Camp and Doak Walker awards, Haynes enters the season as the first Tech running back to rush for at least 900 yards in back-to-back seasons since Jonathan Dwyer in 2008 and 2009. As a junior in 2024, he totaled 1,110 total yards from scrimmage (944 rushing, 166 receiving) and 12 touchdowns (nine rushing, three receiving) en route to earning All-ACC recognition for the second consecutive year.

A second-team preseason Associated Press All-American and member of the official watch lists for the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award, Rutledge earned first team All-American honors from Sports Info Solutions and first team All-ACC recognition in 2024, his first season at Georgia Tech after transferring from Middle Tennessee.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

