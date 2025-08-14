Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech QB Haynes King on Manning Award watch list

King’s quarterback rating of 82.4 in 2024 ranks second among all members of the Manning Award watch list.
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King smiles as he and other players sign autographs for event attendees during the annual “First Saturday on The Flats” at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By AJC Sports
42 minutes ago

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has been named to the watch list for the Manning Award.

Created by the Sugar Bowl in honor of the accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning, the Manning Award honors college football’s top quarterback.

In 2024, King became the first Division I player in at least 69 years with 2,000 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and a 70% completion percentage as well as two or fewer interceptions in a season. His 72.9% completion rate in 2024 (an ACC record) and 37 touchdowns responsible for in 2023 are single-season program records.

King’s quarterback rating of 82.4 in 2024 ranks second among all members of the Manning Award watch list behind Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson.

King also is on watch lists for the Maxwell (national player of the year) and Davey O’Brien (nation’s top QB) Awards. A two-time team captain, he also is a nominee for the AFCA Good Works Team and is on the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, both of which recognize players for their leadership on the field and in the community.

The Manning Award winner will be announced following the conclusion of the College Football Playoff.

