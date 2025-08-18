Georgia Tech The return of Akelo Stone gives Georgia Tech’s defensive front a boost Defensive tackle transferred to play at Ole Miss for two seasons before rejoining Yellow Jackets. Kennesaw State quarterback Xavier Shepherd is brought down by Georgia Tech defensive lineman Akelo Stone (center) during the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. This was during Stone's first stint at Tech. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2021)

Akelo Stone said he began entertaining thoughts of a return to Atlanta even during the course of the 2024 season. “I just had that feeling I wanted to come back home, to be honest, and just finish it out where I started right here with coach (Brent) Key, with some of my boys back on the team,” Stone said.

A 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive tackle, Stone was a key offseason acquisition for Georgia Tech in its effort to rebuild and strengthen its defensive front. Stone’s decision to leave Ole Miss to transfer to Tech made him a rare case of a player serving two terms of duty with the same program after a short time elsewhere. Stone first enrolled at Tech in January 2020 and played in six games for the Yellow Jackets that season. He had been a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, out of Jenkins High School in Savannah and committed to Tech in April 2019, choosing Tech over Wake Forest, Missouri, West Virginia and the Naval Academy. Explore Read more about the Yellow Jackets Over the next two seasons, Stone totaled only 15 tackles over 15 games. But after the 2022 season, in which Stone logged 266 defensive snaps, Stone was named the team’s outstanding defensive lineman in spring practice and a captain for the 2023 spring game, Tech’s first under Key. Shortly thereafter, however, Stone opted to transfer and wound up at Ole Miss. Five months later, in Oxford, Mississippi, Stone made five tackles against his old team in a 48-23 win. The five stops turned out to be a season high.

Stone saw his impact on the field decrease in 2024 with the Rebels, as he totaled only 175 snaps. He entered the portal again in April and announced days later his decision to wear white and gold again.