Atlanta Falcons After slew of injuries along offensive line, Falcons bolster depth with trade Atlanta gives up conditional draft selection for former 2024 pick. Two of the Falcons' top three offensive linemen will begin the season on injured reserve. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — With injuries to two of their top three offensive tackles, the Falcons traded a conditional draft pick Tuesday to add some depth at the position. The Falcons picked up Michael Jerrell for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft, according to his agent, Brian Hamilton. NFL Media first reported the trade.

Jerrell, who’s 6-foot-5 and 309 pounds, was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 draft by the Seahawks. He played in 10 games and made three starts last season after playing in college at Findlay. Falcons starting right tackle Kaleb McGary (left leg) and swing tackle Storm Norton (ankle) are expected to begin the season on injured reserve. Jerrell, 26, is a native of Indianapolis. After playing at the NCAA Division II level, he was considered a developmental prospect entering the 2024 draft. He was projected to be a priority free agent before he was drafted by the Seahawks.

He was critiqued to need improvement in run and pass blocking, but as a former basketball player, he has the athletic skills to make the adjustments.

Jerrell has a pass blocking grade of 54.8 and a run-blocking grade of 49.5 on a scale of 0-100, by Pro Football Focus. He ranked 95th and 123rd, respectively, out of the 140 tackles ranked. McGary was graded at 77.6 in run blocking and 63.8 in pass blocking. McGary ranked 17th and 73rd, respectively, in those categories out of the 140 tackles last season. Jerrell played 250 offensive snaps and had six penalties and allowed three sacks. Elijah Wilkinson, 30, moved to right tackle after McGary went down in practice Aug. 20. Wilkinson didn’t play against the Cowboys on Friday out of an abundance of caution. Wilkinson, who is 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, has played in 79 NFL games and made 45 starts. He started nine games at left guard for the Falcons in 2022. He also has played with the Broncos, Bears and Cardinals after playing in college at Massachusetts.