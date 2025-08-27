Falcons Logo
‘Project Pass Rush’ ready for first test in Falcons’ season opener vs. Bucs

After being slowed by injury, will top draft pick Jalon Walker be ready to contribute?
Linebacker Jalon Walker (right) is part of the Falcons' revamped defensive line. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons’ major offseason makeover — “Project Pass Rush” — has been completed.

After the team recorded only 31 sacks last season, the need for improvement was not a top-secret operation. Other than dealing with the benching of quarterback Kirk Cousins and his untradeable contract, getting a better pass rush was a top priority.

With the cutdown to the 53-man roster Tuesday, the Falcons revealed their revamped defensive line that will be without mainstay Grady Jarrett for the first time since the 2015 season.

The Falcons are set to open the season when they host the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

No. 15 pick Jalon Walker's impact muted thus far for Falcons

The Falcons spent money in free agency and highly coveted draft capital to remake the unit. The new outside linebackers include Leonard Floyd and first-round draft picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone return while Bralen Trice, who missed his rookie season because of a knee injury, round out that group.

The Falcons also have defensive linemen Brandon Dorlus, Zach Harrison, LaCale London, David Onyemata and Ruke Orhorhoro.

“I think everything is right on plan as scheduled,” Falcons outside linebackers coach Jacquies Smith said. “Getting those guys reps, getting them acclimated to rushing with each other, not only the edge guys, but the interior guys, as well.”

Although most of them played sparingly in the exhibition games, the Falcons believe they are ready for the season opener. Atlanta won both matchups with the Bucs last season.

Floyd, who has 66.5 career sacks, is the most accomplished of the group.

“Flo has been a great leader in that (meeting) room,” Smith said. “He’s like a second voice. I call him the second coach in the room next to me, just because I know the message that he’s relaying when I’m not around coaching. I think it’s going to be great.”

Walker, who was taken with the 15th overall pick in the draft, was slowed in training camp with injuries, while Pearce was nearly unblock-able at times in practice. Pearce was doing such a good job that he got into several scuffles with the veteran offensive linemen.

The Falcons insist they have a plan for Walker.

“I’m not a doctor, but there are other parts of the game, too, as far as a young player that you try to work on, to get them ready,” Smith said. “In the classroom, the mental aspect, that type of thing. But the reps that he has been getting have been very promising.”

The Falcons didn’t play Walker in the final two exhibition games. He played 19 snaps against Detroit in the exhibition opener.

“We like what we’ve been seeing out of him,” Smith said. “He’s taking everything in stride and working at it the right way because he is a pro. He has that leader approach about himself. He’s been doing a really great job.”

The Falcons are hopeful Walker can contribute against the Bucs.

“Yeah, we feel good about our plans with him,” Smith said. “We have a plan to use him in Week 1, and we’ll be able to deploy that plan because he’s doing a really good job with everything that we’ve been asking of him.”

The Falcons traded back into the first round to get Pearce with the 26th overall pick. The move cost them next year’s first-round pick.

Smith said he feels good about Walker and Pearce. He said he believes they both can win some of their matchups, but will need to finish their rushes with sacks.

“I mean, that’s one of the fundamental things about being a rusher, is that ‘finish’ aspect of it,” Smith said. “With (Pearce) coming from college to drop(back) points, and all those things are a little bit different up here. So, he’s still figuring that out, which you expect. But the way he’s been pressuring the quarterback, the way he’s been winning the one-on-ones that he’s been able to get. … He’s doing a really good job.”

Smith said they’ll keep working on how to finish.

“I think he’ll be just fine,” Smith said.

Ebiketie, who was taken in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, has recorded six sacks in each of the past two seasons.

“I think he’s handled things greatly,” Smith said. “He has a bit of experience. He’s had some success. Him being in that room, he’ll be able to help the younger guys. He has been awesome.”

Trice and Malone figure to have roles as backup outside linebackers.

In the interior, Orhorhoro and Dorlus will get a shot to replace Jarrett by committee next to Onyemata.

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

