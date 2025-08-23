Atlanta Braves Joey Wentz has rare poor outing as Braves lose to Mets Atlanta Braves pitcher Joey Wentz (33) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Braves had won seven of 10 matchups with the Mets this season, even playing a role in New York’s recent suffering by winning a series last week in Queens. The Braves, in a lost season, can at least damage the Mets’ postseason aspirations. And opportunity called again this weekend at Truist Park. But Friday’s series opener didn’t go as hoped. The Braves lost to the Mets 12-7 and dropped to 2-2 on the homestand. They surrendered those 12 runs on 21 hits.

The best part of the night: The Braves hosted a well-done celebration for the 30th anniversary of the 1995 World Series championship team during an on-field ceremony before the game. The crowd cheered over 30 Braves alumni from that campaign, including Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox. Cox participated in the pre-game parade, waving to fans from a convertible, and received a standing ovation during the pre-game ceremony. “That was awesome,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker, a Cox mentee. “I’m sure the guys loved seeing him. That made my day.” The current Braves didn’t extend the excitement. They were facing a five-run deficit through just four innings. Joey Wentz, who’d been such a pleasant surprise, was shelled. He surrendered six runs on nine hits while recording 10 outs. Wentz had a 2.60 ERA in seven games with the team prior to Friday. He’d allowed one or no runs in five of those appearances.

Journeyman Erick Fedde covered the next 4-1/3 innings, allowing six runs on nine hits. To top it off, rain started pouring during a three-run Mets eighth. The Braves have had plenty of forgettable performances in 2025. This was the latest.