What to know about the top 10 Georgia HS football teams’ first games

Collins Hill linebacker Jack Hernandez (33) makes a tackle on Grayson tight end George Nagbe (17) during the second half of play Friday, August 15, 2025. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The first week of the 2025 Georgia high school football season is in the books. Here’s a look at how each of the top-10 teams fared in their first games and who each team plays next.

Last week: Beat Milton 20-13. Buford won the first game played in Phillip Beard Stadium and ended Milton’s 25-game winning streak. Silas Nuckles’ 72-yard interception return less than two minutes into the second half gave Buford a 17-7 lead. Joshua Echols returned an interception 39 yards to help give Buford a 20-7 lead late in the third quarter. Brendan Davis got Buford’s third interception with 54 seconds left to clinch the victory. Dayton Raiola was 13-of-19 passing for 159 yards. Milton led 271-246 in total yards. Deion Miller and Bryce Perry-Wright were credited with three tackles for losses apiece.

Last week: Beat Collins Hill 51-3. Grayson played without all-state linebackers Tyler Atkinson and Anthony Davis Jr. and still held Collins Hill to nine total yards and minus-13 rushing yards. North Carolina-committed quarterback Travis Burgess was 4-of-10 passing for 131 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Last week: Beat Woodward Academy 48-21. Kadan Spratling had two sacks, and Carrollton held Woodward Academy to 11 rushing yards. Splitting time at quarterback were freshman C.J. Cypher (8-of-12 passing, 188 yards, two touchdowns) and North Carolina transfer Mason Holtzclaw (3-of-5, 64 yards passing, 28 yards rushing, one touchdown). Woodward Academy’s Blake Stewart, a Clemson pledge, had five receptions for 144 yards.

Last week: Beat North Gwinnett 21-7. Douglas County held North Gwinnett to 143 total yards with nine tackles for losses credited to 10 players. Richard Dyce had eight solo tackles. Zamarcus Lindley rushed for 80 yards on 20 carries. Douglas County was 7-of-17 passing for 73 yards using three quarterbacks. Neither team scored in the second half.

Last week: Beat Benedictine 27-24. Josh Scroggins, playing a football game for the first time in his life, kicked a 37-yard field goal on the final play to break a 24-24 tie. Scroggins kicked a 28-yard field goal earlier in the game. Colquitt County began its winning drive from its 48-yard line with 53 seconds left. Cohen Lawson was 10-of-20 passing for 205 yards. Jae Lamar, a preseason all-state running back committed to Georgia, left the game early with what the Moultrie Observer reported to be a deep thigh bruise.

Last week: Beat Jenkins 43-20. Lowndes rushed for 455 yards and six touchdowns on 54 carries. Mason Woods ran for 176 yards on 11 carries, and Eli Beard rushed for 134 and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Lowndes was 2-of-3 passing. Anthony Martin had 10 tackles and broke up two passes.

Last week: Beat Archer 28-14. Zach Belyeu rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Quavy Echols rushed for 97 yards. Teddy Jarrard, a transfer from North Cobb Christian who is committed to Notre Dame, was 14-of-23 passing for 110 yards.

Last week: Beat Tucker 63-19. Deron Foster rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns, and Marquis Fennell rushed for 114 and two. Valdosta rushed for 433 yards and seven touchdowns as a team.

Last week: Lost to Douglas County 21-7. North Gwinnett was held to 72 yards rushing and 71 passing. Jake Godfree had five solo tackles and 3.5 tackles for losses and scored North Gwinnett’s touchdown on a 14-yard run.

Last week: Beat Lambert 30-16. Jacob Blevins rushed for 131 yards on 17 carries. Cannon Kiley was 13-of-24 passing for 172 yards and a touchdown. Mill Creek led 24-3 at halftime.

Last week: Beat Marietta 26-7. Gainesville led 19-0 in the first half and held Marietta to 216 total yards. Kharim Hughley was 13-of-23 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Nigel Newkirk rushed for 120 yards on 22 carries. Philip Williams had nine receptions for 108 yards. AJC Super 11 linebacker Xavier Griffin had three sacks and five other tackles. Kadin Fossung and Jamarion Matthews had two sacks each.

Last week: Beat Westlake 46-21. Hughes trailed 14-13 at halftime but dominated from there and led 497-380 in total yards.

Last week: Lost to Buford 20-13. Milton got within 20-13 on Trey Hasan’s 28-yard TD pass to Jordan Carrasquillo on fourth-and-11 with 5:58 left but didn’t seriously threaten again. Derrick Baker, a four-star quarterback and transfer from St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, was 6-of-15 passing for 88 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions and rushed for 78 yards.

Last week: Beat Warner Robins 45-7. Montravious Clay returned the second-half kickoff 99 yards for a 24-0 lead, which expanded to 45-7 before the third quarter was complete. Tight end Carter Blackwell had two TD receptions. Maurice Briggs had 10 tackles and two sacks.

Last week: Beat Monroe 56-7. Thomas County Central returned a fumble and an interception for touchdowns, scored a safety and led 49-0 at halftime. Deuce Lawrence rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Jaylen Johnson was 7-of-11 passing for 107 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jabari Watkins.

Last week: Beat Alexander 48-6. All scoring took place in the first half. Jaden Duckett was 5-of-6 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

Last week: Beat Peachtree Ridge 45-17. The game was tied 17-17 until early in the third quarter, and Roswell scored the game’s final four touchdowns. Trey Smith was 13-of-22 passing for 202 yards and rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Nick Peal rushed for 146 yards on 21 carries. Wills Campbell had four receptions for 66 yards. Roswell led 502-350 in total yards.

Last week: Beat Bainbridge 28-14. Kentavius Debruce rushed for 162 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. Coffee was 0-for-2 passing.

Last week: Beat Denmark 24-21. Kolby Martin scored on a 15-yard scramble with 52 seconds left for the game-winning touchdown. Sequoyah’s winning drive began after Jay Streeter forced a fumble, which was recovered by Carson Bahry at the Sequoyah 24 with 2:40 left. Sequoyah converted a fourth-and-7 and a fourth-and-9, the latter on a double-pass with Will Rajecki throwing 40 yards to Jack Ripley. Rajecki rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and had four receptions for 77 yards. Kolby Martin was 11-of-21 passing for 135 yards and rushed for 51 yards.

Last week: Beat Brookwood 31-24. Ryan Maxwell threw a 17-yard TD pass to Jase Jordan with 7 seconds left to break a 24-24 tie. Maxwell was 23-of-32 passing for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Collin Anderson rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. M.J. Mathis had four receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Smith returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Brookwood all-state RB Brayden Tyson rushed for 138 yards. All nine scores in the game tied the score or put a team in the lead.

Class 4A

1. (1) North Oconee (1-0)

Last week: Beat Oconee County 41-0. Harrison Faulkner was 12-of-16 passing for 173 yards and three touchdowns. J.T. Doster rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and caught a 37-yard TD pass.

Next: Friday vs. Dalton (0-1)

2. (2) Benedictine (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Colquitt County 27-24. Benedictine lost on a field goal on the game’s final play. Stephen Cannon was 13-of-19 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 34 yards. Stan Smart rushed for 83 yards on 16 carries. LaDamion Guyton had nine tackles, two tackles for losses and three big hits. This was Benedictine’s second close road loss in two seasons to a top-10 Class 6A team. Benedictine lost at Buford 29-28 in August 2024.

Next: Friday vs. Buford (1-0)

3. (3) Creekside (1-0)

Last week: Beat Rome 48-28. Creekside rallied from a 21-0 deficit in the first quarter and outscored Rome 28-0 in the second half. Gary Walker (183), Cedric Kelly (129) and Cayden Benson (108) each rushed for more than 100 yards. Kelly had 251 all-purpose yards. Benson was 10-of-18 passing for 92 yards and a touchdown. Creekside had 31 first downs and 434 total yards. Creekside had five sacks and allowed none.

Next: Friday at Seminole, Fla. (0-0)

4. (4) Blessed Trinity (1-0)

Last week: Beat Tri-Cities 57-14. Tri-Cities scored the first touchdown on a 72-yard pass, but Blessed Trinity led 51-7 at halftime. Ahmontae Pitts rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns on four carries. Next: Friday vs. Holy Innocents’ (1-0)

5. (5) Cartersville (1-0)

Last week: Beat Columbia 44-0. Nate Russell was 11-of-13 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Cartersville led 35-0 at halftime.

Next: Friday at Rockmart (1-0)

6. (7) Cambridge (1-0)

Last week: Beat Pope 45-0. Brooks Malone rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Connor Langford was 6-of-7 passing for 131 yards and three touchdowns, one a 51-yarder to AJC Super 11 Craig Dandridge. Cambridge led 38-0 at halftime.

Next: Friday at Johns Creek (0-0)

7. (6) Marist (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Jefferson 19-0. Marist was held to 127 total yards and shut out for the first time since 2018 (St. Pius).

Next: Aug. 29 vs. Woodward Academy (0-1)

8. (8) Ware County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Appling County 55-7. Ware County led only 12-7 at halftime and scored 29 points in the third quarter. Tayshaun Franklin rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. Jamir Boyd rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Ware had 301 rushing yards as a team. Isaiah White was 5-of-10 passing for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Next: Friday vs. Coffee (1-0)

9. (10) Kell (1-0)

Last week: Beat South Paulding 44-21. Kell led 34-7 at halftime and led 536-120 in total yards. Quinterrious Gipson rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Kaleb Narcisse was 13-of-18 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Brayden Rouse had five receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Alexander Jean had 2.5 tackles for losses.

Next: Friday vs. Alpharetta (0-0)

10. (NR) Perry (1-0)

Last week: Beat Baldwin 46-18. Reid Ginn was 18-of-27 passing for 322 yards and four touchdowns, two to Jackson Thompson, who had five receptions for 107 yards. Perry led 26-0 at halftime. Perry forced six turnovers. Five players had interceptions.

Next: Friday at Peach County (1-0)

Out: No. 9 Warner Robins (0-1)

Class 3A

1. (1) Calhoun (1-0)

Last week: Beat Creekview 28-3. Isiah Nalls rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Trace Hawkins was 9-of-11 passing for 127 yards and a touchdown. Justin Beasley had five receptions for 101 yards.

Next: Aug. 29 at Westminster (1-0)

2. (2) Jefferson (1-0)

Last week: Beat Marist 19-0. Jefferson allowed 125 total yards and became the first team to shut out Marist since 2018. Jefferson had 202 total yards. Colton Grant was 4-of-8 passing for 45 yards. Logan Edmunds had two receptions for 55 yards. Jefferson led 19-0 at halftime.

Next: Friday vs. Jackson County (0-1)

3. (3) Sandy Creek (1-0)

Last week: Beat East Coweta 28-21. Amari Latimer rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Caleb Hill was 16-of-24 passing for 238 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown. Alijah Ferrell had five receptions for 94 yards. Sandy Creek ran out the final five minutes after East Coweta got within 28-21.

Next: Friday vs. McIntosh (1-0)

4. (4) LaGrange (1-0)

Last week: Beat Cass 27-7. Next: Dylan Barber was 7-of-13 passing for 75 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 113 yards on 10 carries. Jamarcus Benton had five solo tackles, a sack and a defensive touchdown. LaGrange led 20-0 at halftime and held Cass to 209 total yards.

Next: Friday at Early County (0-1)

5. (5) Peach County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Northeast 33-14. Caiden Ivory, replacing graduated all-state quarterback D.J. Hudson, was 8-of-18 passing for 76 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 60 yards on nine carries. Zion Ellison rushed for 84 yards on 14 carries.

Next: Friday vs. Perry (1-0)

6. (6) Stephenson (1-0)

Last week: Beat Mays 24-0. Jayden Johynson rushed for 258 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, and Stephenson held Mays to minus-35 total yards. Sergio Mason had three sacks and five tackles for losses. K.J. Green had two sacks and four tackles for losses.

Next: Thursday at Arabia Mountain (1-0)

7. (8) North Hall (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Wesleyan (1-0)

8. (9) Cherokee Bluff (1-0)

Last week: Beat Lumpkin County 31-21. Cherokee Bluff outscored Lumpkin County 10-0 in the fourth quarter. Malcolm Millsap had six receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson Pirkle rushed for 105 yards on 15 carries. Cooper Dean was 8-of-14 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Next: Friday vs. Apalachee (1-0)

9. (10) Cairo (0-0)

Last week: Off.

Next: Friday vs. Thomas County Central (1-0)

10. (NR) Monroe Area (1-0)

Last week: Beat Loganville 44-0. Jitt Carr rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and caught a 24-yard pass. Monroe Area rushed for 393 yards as a team. Ezra Harrison was 6-of-11 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Next: Friday at Cedar Shoals (0-1)

Out: No. 7 Oconee County (0-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Carver-Columbus (1-0)

Last week: Beat Whitewater 51-25. Carver led 16-0 in the first quarter and never trailed and outgained Whitewater 443-297.

Next: Friday at Spencer (0-0)

2. (5) Rockmart (1-0)

Last week: Beat Cedartown 56-7. Rockmart led 51-7 at halftime. Tucker Parson, a freshman, was 9-of-13 passing for 212 yards and four touchdowns, each to a different receiver. Nate Davis rushed for 55 yards on four carries and caught a 63-yard TD pass.

Next: Friday vs. Cartersville (1-0)

3. (2) Pierce County (0-0)

Last week: Off.

Next: Friday vs. Coosa Christian, Ala. (0-0)

4. (3) Burke County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Richmond Academy 46-35. Sean Vangilder was 12-of-13 passing for 181 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 60 yards on nine carries.

Next: Friday at Cross Creek (1-0)

5. (8) Carver-Atlanta (1-0)

Last week: Beat Southwest DeKalb 12-7. Carver stuffed a fourth-and-2 from the Carver 20-yard line with 1:32 left, then ran out the clock. Lataious Stepp made first contact on the tackle. He also rushed for 107 yards on 26 carries. Terrious Favors had four receptions for 94 yards, rushed for 60 yards and had three tackles. Michael Johnson had eight tackles, two tackles for losses and a forced fumble.

Next: Friday at Luella (0-1)

6. (4) Callaway (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Prince Avenue Christian 40-17. Callaway led 17-14 at halftime but didn’t score again. Blake Harrington rushed for 104 yards and was 7-of-19 passing for 105 yards.

Next: Aug. 28 vs. Opelika, Ala. (0-0)

7. (7) Morgan County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Warren County 56-3. Davis Strickland was 11-of-19 passing for 190 yards and three touchdowns, two to Wyatt Singleton. Christian Monfort rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.

Next: Friday vs. Putnam County (1-0)

8. (9) Thomson (1-0)

Last week: Beat Evans 7-0. Thomson led 7-0 after 3 minutes, 35 seconds, when lightning shut the game down, and Thomson got the victory when Evans chose not to make up the game on a later date. Thomson scored on its opening possession on Markevion Jones’ 13-yard pass to Jaris Sinkfield, who had three catches for 54 yards. Evans returned the kickoff but had not run an offensive play when the game was stopped. GHSA rules give the victory to the team leading if the losing team does not reschedule the completion. Evans, a Class 5A team, beat Thomson 35-28 last season.

Next: Friday at North Augusta, S.C. (0-0)

9. (NR) Hapeville Charter (0-0)

Last week: Off.

Next: Friday at Lee County (1-0)

10. (NR) Hart County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Elbert County 51-20. Faustino Rangel rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Kurston Curry passed for 83 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown. Isaac McNeill blocked a punt that Riyan Partlow recovered in the end zone. Hart County led 44-6 at halftime, allowing only a kickoff return touchdown.

Next: Friday at Madison County (0-0)

Out: No. 6 Appling County (0-1), No. 10 Stephens County (0-1)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Dooly County 42-0. Toombs County led 35-0 at halftime and used 14 rushers and receivers. Joseph Owens, replacing graduated all-state quarterback T.J. Stanley, was 8-of-19 passing for 119 yards. Justin Powell rushed for 46 yards and three touchdowns on five carries.

Next: Friday at Dougherty (1-0)

2. (2) Worth County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Turner County 42-0. Lyndon Worthy was 13-of-22 passing for 186 yards and a touchdown. Treshaun Jones rushed for 118 yards on nine carries.

Next: Friday vs. Irwin County (0-1)

3. (3) Thomasville (1-0)

Last week: Beat Brooks County 35-7. Cam Hill was 8-of-17 passing for 78 yards and rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Thomasville led 25-0 and dominated despite only 248 total yards.

Next: Friday at Pelham (0-0)

4. (4) Fitzgerald (1-0)

Last week: Beat Irwin County 48-0. Fitzgerald led only 14-0 midway in the third quarter, then scored three touchdowns in four minutes, the last one an 11-yard interception return by Shyquavious Prather. Victor Copeland rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Fitzgerald rushed for 373 yards as a team and was 3-of-6 passing for 67 yards, including a 42-yard TD pass from Mathew Cowan to Zavion Nolton in the fourth quarter.

Next: Aug. 29 vs. Crisp County (0-1)

5. (9) Heard County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Clarkston 49-6. Heard County forced seven three-and-outs on defense and put up 391 total yards on 27 plays. Ethan Tisdale was 13-of-14 passing for 237 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 44 yards on three carries. Max Lasseter had four tackles for losses and caught a TD pass.

Next: Friday vs. South Atlanta (0-1)

6. (8) Rabun County (1-0)

Last week: Beat White County 42-6. Rabun County led 36-6 in the first quarter in coach Rance Gillespie’s debut. Reid Giles rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and had four receptions for 66 yards. Ty Truelove was 10-of-19 passing for 134 yards.

Next: Friday vs. Fannin County (0-1)

7. (6) Northeast (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Peach County 33-14. Northeast got down 27-0 in the first half against Class 5A’s No. 5 team. Northeast trailed 303-189 in total yards. Freshman quarterback Jordan Wiggins had 120 yards rushing and passing with two touchdowns. Tailen Sampson had 14 tackles.

Next: Friday at Southwest (1-0)

8. (NR) Bleckley County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Rutland 35-13. Zyion Love rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, and his 55-yard TD run in the fourth quarter broke the game open. Bleckley County struggled passing (6-of-16), but Brody Fleming’s 49-yard TD pass to Joshua Stanley gave Bleckley the lead for good, 14-7 in the second quarter. Stanley returned an interception 88 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Next: Friday at Dodge County (0-0)

9. (NR) Swainsboro (1-0)

Last week: Beat Dublin 15-14. Ja’Bios Smith scored on a 2-yard run and Marco Danford ran in the two-point conversion in the final minute to complete Swainsboro’s comeback from down 14-0 midway in the fourth quarter. Joshua Gray threw an 89-yard TD pass to Shannon Benjamin to get Swainsboro within 14-7. Swainsboro then forced a fumble at Dublin’s 25-yard line but turned the ball over on downs at the 9 before getting a final chance. Benjamin had four receptions for 133 yards. Swainsboro was 7-of-23 passing for 161 yards.

Next: Friday vs. Emanuel County Institute (0-1)

10. (5) Dublin (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Swainsboro 15-14. Dublin failed to hold a 14-0 lead in the fourth quarter and lost on a two-point conversion in the final minute. Dontavious Cannon rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Dublin led 285-264 in total yards.

Next: Friday at East Laurens (0-1)

Out: No. 7 Fannin County (0-1), No. 10 Commerce (0-1)

Class A Division II

1. (3) Lincoln County (0-0)

Last week: Lincoln County is No. 1 in the rankings for the first time since 2012. Its scheduled opener against Augusta Christian was canceled, and Lincoln County will play only nine regular-season games.

Next: Friday at Jenkins County (1-0)

2. (5) Clinch County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Bacon County 25-6. Jaiden Reed (147 yards on 20 carries) and Xavian Johnson (119 on 19) each rushed for more than 100 yards, and Traviian Miller passed for 143 yards. Fred Causey intercepted three passes, and a penalty nullified a fourth.

Next: Friday at Wilcox County (1-0)

3. (1) Bowdon (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Fellowship Christian 26-0. Playing against Class 3A-A Private’s No. 3 team, Bowdon was 6-of-11 passing for 9 yards and an interception and was shut out for the first time since 2018.

Next: Friday vs. Macon County (0-1)

4. (2) Brooks County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Thomasville 35-7. Brooks County was held to 142 total yards against Class A Division I’s No. 3 team. Junior Burrus was 11-of-18 passing for 121 yards. George Lamons had six receptions for 60 yards.

Next: Aug. 29 vs. Cook (1-0)

5. (6) Manchester (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Harris County 17-6. Manchester scored on an 81-yard pass in the first quarter but was held to less than 100 total yards after that against a Class 4A opponent. Manchester lost to Harris County 16-8 last season and did not lose again until the semifinals.

Next: Friday at Upson-Lee (1-0)

6. (7) Metter (0-0)

Last week: Off.

Next: Friday at Tattnall County (1-0)

7. (9) Jenkins County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Glascock County 28-7. Jenkins County pulled away after leading 6-0 at halftime as Calvin Adams scored on third-quarter runs of 51 and 37 yards and finished with 144 yards rushing on 10 carries. Jenkins County held Glascock County to 148 total yards and 1-of-5 passing with two interceptions.

Next: Friday vs. Lincoln County (0-0)

8. (10) Early County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Westover 24-20. Evan Grist threw TD passes of 85 yards to Kayden Kendrix and 42 yards to K.J. Lindsey in the final six minutes, but Early County failed to recover an onside kick in the final minute. Early County missed a chance in the first half when time ran out after gaining a first down at Westover’s 8-yard line. Grist was 5-of-10 passing for 151 yards and rushed for 53 yards on 13 carries. Devonis Lee rushed for 103 yards on 18 carries.

Next: Friday vs. LaGrange (1-0)

9. (NR) Wilcox County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Emanuel County Institute 28-21. Wilcox County trailed 21-7 at halftime and scored the game’s final 21 points in Stephen McDuffie’s first game as Wilcox head coach. C.J. McAdoo broke a 21-21 tie with a 15-yard buck sweep with 2:52 left. The winning drive came after a downed punt attempt from a low snap to ECI’s punter. McAdoo rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Deacon McDuffie was 9-of-16 passing for 165 yards. Tyler Tisdol had six receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Next: Friday vs. Clinch County (1-0)

10. (4) Irwin County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Fitzgerald 48-0. Irwin County was within 14-0 until five minutes left in the third quarter but suffered its most lopsided defeat since 2010. Irwin finished with 64 total yards.

Next: Friday at Worth County (1-0)

Out: No. 8 Trion (0-1)

Class 3A-A Private

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Callaway 40-17. Prince Avenue scored the final 26 points after trailing 17-14 at halftime. Ben Musser was 14-of-19 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown. Andrew Beard rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns and had six receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown. Knox Blocker had seven solo tackles.

Next: Aug. 29 vs. Blessed Trinity (1-0)

2. (2) Hebron Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat North Atlanta 29-22. North Atlanta had a first-and-goal at the 1, and Hebron Christian forced a fumble recovered by Bryce Little with 1:02 left. Devon Caldwell rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries. Jarvis Mathurin had eight receptions for 92 yards and returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and a 29-15 lead with 10:55 left. Jai’lil Goley intercepted two passes.

Next: Friday vs. Fellowship Christian (1-0)

3. (3) Fellowship Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Bowdon 26-0. Jonathan Grandy was 13-of-22 passing for 176 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 95 yards on 10 carries. C.J. Givers rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Simon Cofrancesco had TD receptions for 23 and 56 yards. Fellowship led 376-115 in total yards.

Next: Friday at Hebron Christian (1-0)

4. (4) Savannah Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Whitefield Academy 38-28. Blaise Thomas rushed for 187 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and was 7-of-11 passing for 91 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman Wesley Dinkins rushed for 102 yards.

Next: Friday vs. New Hampstead (1-0)

5. (5) Calvary Day (1-0)

Last week: Beat Beach 37-0. Calvary Day led 30-0 at halftime. James Mobley was 8-of-12 passing for 135 yards and threw touchdowns to three receivers. Ca’Den Jones rushed for 81 yards on 10 carries.

Next: Aug. 29 vs. Oceanside Collegiate, S.C. (0-0)

6. (6) Wesleyan (1-0)

Last week: Beat Commerce 45-27. Maddox Grantland rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Walker Kirkland was 8-of-16 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Next: Friday at North Hall (0-0)

7. (10) Aquinas (1-0)

Last week: Beat Athens Academy 52-34. Aquinas put up 520 total yards. Turner Stevenson was 18-of-23 passing for 348 yards and six touchdowns. Jack Rhodes had 10 receptions for 228 yards and four touchdowns. Christian Kate had four receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Eli Hutchinson rushed for 132 yards on 21 carries and had four solo tackles and three tackles for losses.

Next: Friday at Bryan County (1-0)

8. (9) Holy Innocents’ (1-0)

Last week: Beat North Springs 30-0. The game was stopped in the first quarter after three lightning delays, and North Springs could not return Saturday to finish. Carson James returned an interception for a touchdown. Myles Jackson blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown. Ryan Woods passed for 115 yards and threw a 58-yard TD pass to Alex Coley.

Next: Friday at Blessed Trinity (1-0)

9. (8) Athens Academy (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Aquinas 52-34. Keyon Standifer rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on four carries, caught a TD pass and had five tackles. His 66-yard run early in the fourth quarter got Athens Academy within 35-28, but Aquinas scored three more touchdowns. Zay Prince rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

Next: Friday at Savannah Country Day (0-1)

10. (7) Lovett (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Westminster 14-8. Sam Abney was 11-of-20 passing for 104 yards and rushed for 82 yards and Lovett’s lone touchdown on 20 carries. Lovett managed only eight points on 321 total yards. Ford Diffley had eight solo tackles and forced a fumble.

Next: Friday at Crisp County (0-1)