Hawks make Caleb Houstan signing official; 18 players will head to camp

The Orlando Magic picked forward Caleb Houstan (left) in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2022 NBA draft. (Stephen M. Dowell/TNS 2022)

The move to sign Houstan (pronounced “Houston”) to the roster was initially reported last month.

The Hawks have announced the signing of Caleb Houstan.

Explore Read more about the Hawks

Drafted 32nd overall (second round) in the 2022 NBA draft by the Magic, Houstan is a career 37.2% 3-point shooter. He became a free agent after the Magic did not pick up his club option last month.

He has made eight playoff appearances across two postseason runs with the Magic.

Houstan provides the Hawks with another shooting option. He made 50.7% of his 3-pointers following the All-Star break last season.

The 6-foot-8 wing forward moves well without the ball and will give the Hawks another player who can space the floor. He also has a solid motor on defense, and with a wingspan of 7 feet, he can disrupt plays.