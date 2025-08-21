Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech women’s basketball announces nonconference schedule

Among Yellow Jackets’ non-ACC opponents in 2025-26 are Georgia, West Georgia, Florida and Texas A&M.
The first game for first-year Georgia Tech women's basketball coach Karen Blair will be Nov. 6 against Radford at McCamish Pavilion. (Courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics)
The first game for first-year Georgia Tech women's basketball coach Karen Blair will be Nov. 6 against Radford at McCamish Pavilion. (Courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics)
By AJC Sports
28 minutes ago

Georgia Tech women’s basketball, under first-year coach Karen Blair, will host seven opponents at McCamish Pavilion as part of its 2025-26 nonconference schedule that was announced Thursday.

The 12-game nonconference slate features four teams that reached postseason play last season and a pair of instate opponents.

ExploreRead more about the Yellow Jackets

Tech opens the season with a five-game home stand that begins Nov. 6 against Radford. The home stand continues with a game against 2025 NCAA Tournament participant Princeton (Nov. 9) before games against Charleston Southern on Nov. 13, Jacksonville on Nov. 16 and West Georgia on Nov. 19.

Tech will play its first road game when it visits Georgia on Nov. 23. The Yellow Jackets will then head to the Cayman Islands Classic to play Nov. 28-29 against St. John’s and Florida, respectively.

The ACC/SEC Challenge has Tech traveling to play Texas A&M on Dec. 3.

Two of Tech’s final three nonconference games will be played at home, as the Jackets will welcome Norfolk State on Dec. 8 and Wofford on Dec. 28. The home games bookend a trip to West Virginia on Dec. 11.

Tech’s ACC schedule, along with times and TV designations, will be announced at a later date.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

Karen Blair

Georgia Tech women’s basketball announces nonconference schedule

28m ago

Georgia Tech’s new punter is Holy Innocents’ grad, UNLV transfer

2h ago

Three Georgia Tech players named to Senior Bowl’s Top 300 list

Keep Reading

Smart supports an expanded College Football Playoff ‘if done the right way’

Georgia Tech announces record student ticket sales for football home games

Bowl projections forecast return to College Football Playoff for Georgia

Featured

City of Cuthbert
OPINION

Georgia counties are dying: Data shows ‘God’s Country’ is hollowing out

Emory Healthcare hit with lawsuit over mass layoffs 

Gwinnett loses 47-year-old roller rink, but skate culture stays strong