Georgia Tech women’s basketball announces nonconference schedule

The first game for first-year Georgia Tech women's basketball coach Karen Blair will be Nov. 6 against Radford at McCamish Pavilion. (Courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics)

Among Yellow Jackets’ non-ACC opponents in 2025-26 are Georgia, West Georgia, Florida and Texas A&M.

The 12-game nonconference slate features four teams that reached postseason play last season and a pair of instate opponents.

Georgia Tech women’s basketball, under first-year coach Karen Blair, will host seven opponents at McCamish Pavilion as part of its 2025-26 nonconference schedule that was announced Thursday.

Tech opens the season with a five-game home stand that begins Nov. 6 against Radford. The home stand continues with a game against 2025 NCAA Tournament participant Princeton (Nov. 9) before games against Charleston Southern on Nov. 13, Jacksonville on Nov. 16 and West Georgia on Nov. 19.

Tech will play its first road game when it visits Georgia on Nov. 23. The Yellow Jackets will then head to the Cayman Islands Classic to play Nov. 28-29 against St. John’s and Florida, respectively.

The ACC/SEC Challenge has Tech traveling to play Texas A&M on Dec. 3.

Two of Tech’s final three nonconference games will be played at home, as the Jackets will welcome Norfolk State on Dec. 8 and Wofford on Dec. 28. The home games bookend a trip to West Virginia on Dec. 11.