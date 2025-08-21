Georgia Tech women’s basketball announces nonconference schedule

Tech opens the season with a five-game home stand that begins Nov. 6 against Radford. The home stand continues with a game against 2025 NCAA Tournament participant Princeton (Nov. 9) before games against Charleston Southern on Nov. 13, Jacksonville on Nov. 16 and West Georgia on Nov. 19.
Tech will play its first road game when it visits Georgia on Nov. 23. The Yellow Jackets will then head to the Cayman Islands Classic to play Nov. 28-29 against St. John’s and Florida, respectively.
The ACC/SEC Challenge has Tech traveling to play Texas A&M on Dec. 3.
Two of Tech’s final three nonconference games will be played at home, as the Jackets will welcome Norfolk State on Dec. 8 and Wofford on Dec. 28. The home games bookend a trip to West Virginia on Dec. 11.
Tech’s ACC schedule, along with times and TV designations, will be announced at a later date.