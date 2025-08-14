Georgia Tech releases men’s basketball nonconference schedule

Damon Stoudamire returns for his third season as coach of Georgia Tech, which is looking to put its NIT first-round exit at home against Jacksonville State behind it. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)

The Yellow Jackets have 10 home games against nonconference opponents, only one of which is against a Power 4 conference opponent. Tech’s ACC/SEC Challenge includes a home matchup against Mississippi State on Dec. 3. Tech faced the Bulldogs in November 2023 and won at McCamish Pavilion.

Tech went 6-6 outside of ACC play last season, including losses to North Florida at home in November and to Jacksonville State at home in the first round of the NIT in March.

Joining Mississippi State and previously announced contests at Georgia (Nov. 14) and in the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Florida, (Nov. 28 vs. DePaul and Nov. 29 vs. Drake or LSU) are nine other games at McCamish Pavilion.

Tech, which played 20 home games in front of an average crowd of 4,347 last season, begins its third season under coach Damon Stoudamire with three consecutive home games against Maryland-Eastern Shore (Nov. 3), Bryant (Nov. 7) and Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 10) before the Jackets visit rival Georgia on Nov. 14. Tech has lost two consecutive to UGA and seven of its past nine.

Maryland-Eastern Shore was 6-25 last season while Southeastern Louisiana was 18-14. Bryant made the NCAA Tournament and finished 23-12 after a first-round loss to Michigan State.