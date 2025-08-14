Georgia Tech releases men’s basketball nonconference schedule

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball program announced Thursday the nonconference portion of its 2025-26 schedule.
The Yellow Jackets have 10 home games against nonconference opponents, only one of which is against a Power 4 conference opponent. Tech’s ACC/SEC Challenge includes a home matchup against Mississippi State on Dec. 3. Tech faced the Bulldogs in November 2023 and won at McCamish Pavilion.
Tech went 6-6 outside of ACC play last season, including losses to North Florida at home in November and to Jacksonville State at home in the first round of the NIT in March.
Joining Mississippi State and previously announced contests at Georgia (Nov. 14) and in the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Florida, (Nov. 28 vs. DePaul and Nov. 29 vs. Drake or LSU) are nine other games at McCamish Pavilion.
Tech, which played 20 home games in front of an average crowd of 4,347 last season, begins its third season under coach Damon Stoudamire with three consecutive home games against Maryland-Eastern Shore (Nov. 3), Bryant (Nov. 7) and Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 10) before the Jackets visit rival Georgia on Nov. 14. Tech has lost two consecutive to UGA and seven of its past nine.
Maryland-Eastern Shore was 6-25 last season while Southeastern Louisiana was 18-14. Bryant made the NCAA Tournament and finished 23-12 after a first-round loss to Michigan State.
The Jackets also face Georgia Southern (Nov. 18) and West Georgia (Nov. 23) at McCamish Pavilion. Tech beat Georgia Southern (17-16 last season) in 2023 and West Georgia (6-25 in 2024-25) last season.
Tech is at home for December, beginning with the Mississippi State game before hosting Monmouth (Dec. 6), Marist (Dec. 16) and Lafayette (Dec. 20). The Jackets host Florida A&M on Dec. 29 before beginning their ACC schedule.
Monmouth went 13-20 last season, Marist was 20-10, Lafayette was 13-20 and FAMU was 13-16.
In ACC games, Tech will host Boston College, California, Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest at McCamish Pavilion and travel to Duke, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Stanford and Virginia Tech.
The complete schedule with dates and TV will be announced later.