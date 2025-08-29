State Sports Report Georgia State and Dell McGee have Lane Kiffin’s attention ahead of opener The Panthers will open the season Saturday against Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels. GSU head coach Dell McGee yells instructions during Georgia State University’s first day of practice at Center Parc Stadium on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Georgia State football has the SEC’s attention, even if coach Dell McGee’s second team was picked to finish last in the Sun Belt Conference this season by league coaches. The Panthers open their season Saturday at No. 21-ranked Ole Miss (7:45 p.m., SEC Network), where they will be a 34½-point underdog.

“Last year was a whirlwind for me as a head football coach,” said McGee, who took over the Georgia State program after spending the previous eight years on Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia. Can abundance of new faces help redirect the Georgia State football program? The Panthers were 3-9 overall and 1-7 in Sun Belt Conference play last season, but the 36-32 nonconference win they scored over Vanderbilt on Sept. 14 in Atlanta left an impression that has resonated. “This is a really tough game, (and) that’s not coach-speak,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. “These guys have a lot of transfers, a lot of really good players, and really good coaches that have won championships and coached in the NFL. “They know how to build a program, much like they did at Georgia, so we’re going to have to play really well.”

To Kiffin’s point, McGee’s staff includes former NFL head coach Hue Jackson as offensive coordinator and veteran SEC assistant coach and former Auburn quarterback Dameyune Craig overseeing receivers.

Former Georgia linebacker Juwan Taylor coaches the Panthers’ inside linebackers, while running backs coach Enrique Davis is in his first year on staff after coming over from the Ole Miss staff where he served as an analyst. McGee said Georgia State brought in 34 players from the high school ranks, the Panthers’ recruiting class ranking 68th per 247Sports, in addition to 43 new players from the portal. “We’ve created competition in every single (group),” McGee said at the Sun Belt media days in New Orleans. “We had four one-score losses (in 2024), which led to the offseason theme of ‘finish.’” Georgia State’s late rally stuns Vanderbilt in upset of SEC opponent Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea, whose Commodores play the Panthers again this season Sept. 20 in Nashville, Tennessee, said Kiffin is right to be on alert. “To say that they snuck up on us a year ago is not right,” Lea said. “We were fully aware of the fact that they were going to bring it to support the coach’s personality and his competitive nature and a team that’s prideful and a school that’s played good football here in the recent past.