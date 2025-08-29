Georgia Tech Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgcia Tech football commitments Coach Brent Key has 20 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class. Hillgrove’s Daniel Okonkwo (left) and Chris Carbin wrap Harrison’s Xavier Hill up in a tackle. Carbin has committed to playing for Georgia Tech next year. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Each week The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons. Coach Brent Key has 20 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class, which ranks 41st nationally and 11th in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Georgia Tech, Colorado finally meet after 1990 split national championship Nathan Agyemang (TE; Kell): Agyemang has an 11-yard touchdown reception for his only catch this season. He also has a sack on defense. Kell is at Sequoyah on Friday. Chris Carbin (DL; Hillgrove): Carbin had two tackles, one for a loss, in Hillgrove’s season-opening win over Mountain View on Aug. 15. Hillgrove is at McIntosh on Friday. Amier Clarke (DL; Osceola; Kissimmee, Florida): Clarke had seven tackles (four for a loss) and a sack in Osceola’s season-opening win over Treasure Coast. Osceola hosts Lake Mary on Friday. Darnell Collins (WR; Rome): No stats were reported for Collins in Rome’s season-opening loss to Creekside. The Wolves host Carrollton on Friday.

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity had five tackles (one for a loss) and recovered a fumble in a season-opening loss to DeLand. He also completed a 9-yard pass, ran the ball five times for 32 yards and had a 35-yard reception. Madison County played at Lincoln on Thursday.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis had four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in a season-opening win at Ramsey. Parker hosts Mountain View on Friday. CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had nine tackles (two for a loss) and a sack in a win over Columbia. Carrollton is at Rome on Friday. Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty has eight touchbacks on 14 kickoffs, is averaging 38.7 yards on six punts and has made eight extra points. Blessed Trinity hosts Prince Avenue Christian on Friday. Courtlin Heard (OL; East Coweta) and Courtney Heard (OL; East Coweta): The Heard brothers have helped the East Coweta offense rush for 216.5 yards per game and total 448.5 yards of offense per game. East Coweta hosts North Cobb on Friday. Jeffar Jean-Noel (WR; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Jean-Noel did not record any stats in a season-opening win over St. Joseph’s Prep. American Heritage hosts Chaminade-Madonna on Sept. 5.

Kymani Morales (LB; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Morales had six tackles (one for a loss) and a quarterback hurry in a season-opening win over St. Joseph’s Prep. American Heritage hosts Chaminade-Madonna on Sept. 5. Isaac Obrokta (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Obrokta had one tackle in a season-opening loss to Grayson. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee plays at Baylor (Tennessee) on Friday. Jack Richerson (TE, Marist): Richerson and Marist were shut out against Jefferson in a season-opening loss Aug. 15. Marist hosts Woodward Academy on Friday. Xavier Rucker (RB; Allatoona): Rucker is sidelined with an injury. Allatoona travels to South Paulding on Friday. Traeviss Stevenson (CB, Brooks County): Playing both ways for the Trojans, Stevenson has four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown, and three tackles (1.5 for a loss). Brooks County hosts Cook on Friday.