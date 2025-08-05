Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ offensive lineman Jake Matthews likes the energy at training camp He compares it with the 2016 and 2017 playoff teams. Credit: AP Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews speaks during Falcons training camp, Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Mike Stewart/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Veteran Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews is a man of reason when it comes to the rash of fights in training camp. “It’s a case-by-case, some of it, but for the most part, I think it’s important to guys,” Matthews said. “You want to do well. You don’t want to look bad on film.”

Because of rain, the Falcons practiced indoors Tuesday, and there were no fights. There haven’t been any injuries and order was restored rather quickly each time. Rookie outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. is the major combatant, but defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro also got into a skirmish with center Michael Gonzalez. “Guys want to win,” Matthews said. “Competitive guys want to win. You get a bunch of those guys together it can get a little feisty.” Explore ‘Competitive atmosphere’: Another scuffle breaks out at intense Falcons camp The fights have not stopped the work, most of it in the hot sun.

“We are still getting a lot of really good work in,” Matthews said. “We are building and setting the foundation for something big this year, hopefully.”

Some of the chipping at camp has caused Matthews to have a flashback. “It reminds me, and I don’t want to make any predictions or anything,” Matthews said. “It reminds me of those playoff years. The good years we had in ‘16 and ‘17. That’s where we want to be. I can say that, but it means nothing. We have to go out there and prove it.” Matthews suspects who’s behind all of the fights. “I think (defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich),” Matthews said. “That mindset that he brings as defensive coordinator, the (defensive) line especially. They are an attacking front. They want to get after it. They are relentless.” Matthews likes the daily challenge.

“That’s great for us up front,” Matthews said. “We get a lot of good looks. Simulating more game-type feelings in the reps. You can see it. It’s more physical out there. We are getting after it. But I think we are all improving from it. It’s going to help us in the long run.” Matthews was drafted seventh overall in the 2014 NFL draft. He has started 179 games in the NFL. “I really think the guys have taken it upon themselves, ‘hey this year’s team, we’re going to win and go to the playoffs,’” Matthews said. Pearce improving: Falcons coach Raheem Morris believes that Pearce is improving. “It’s just a boatload of things that he can get better at,” Morris said. “You know, obviously, he asks a lot of questions at meetings.”

“He’s done a nice job of doing that stuff in the meeting room, and he’s done a nice job of doing the stuff on the practice field, but really turning his aggression to being a positive outlet and everything. His turn-and-run has gotten better. There’s a couple of things (he) can get better with.” NFLPA moves: Falcons union representative Chris Lindstrom applauded the selection of David White as the NFLPA’s interim executive director Sunday. “Yeah, I’m just really proud of the process that Jalen Reeves-Maybin and the executive committee put forth to the board,” Lindstrom said. “There has been a lot of calls. A lot of work put in. A belief to get behind each other, but I think David is going to do a good job.” White replaces Lloyd Howell, who resigned from the position July 17. He had a short, scandal-filled tenure in office, which included allegations of using union money during a trip to the Magic City strip club in downtown Atlanta. “I think he’s really going to galvanize us, the players in the locker room,” Lindstrom said of White. “Really push us forward. At the end of the day, it’s really a players-driven union. The executive committee and the board have done a really good job with that and pushing things going forward.”