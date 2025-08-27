Atlanta Falcons Falcons loading up on tackles while filling out the practice squad Running back Carlos Washington Jr. signed to the practice squad. An Atlanta Falcons helmet is shown during their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Running back Carlos Washington Jr., who had a strong training camp before suffering a hamstring injury, was signed to the Falcons practice squad Wednesday, according to his agent. The Falcons have not released their list of practice-squad players yet.

After cutting down the roster, several of the players in training camp with the Falcons cleared waivers and were re-signed to the practice squad, according to multiple reports. The Falcons, still reeling from the injuries to offensive tackles Kaleb McGary (lower left leg) and Storm Norton (ankle), continued to add to the position. Tackles Carter Warren, formerly of the Jets, and Ryan Hayes, formerly of the Dolphins, were signed to the practice squad, according to NFL Media. Warren was a fourth-round draft pick (120th overall) by the Jets in 2023.

‘Project Pass Rush’ ready for first test in Falcons’ season opener vs. Bucs Warren, 26, is 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, played in college at Pittsburgh. He has played in 14 NFL games and made six starts.

He played 403 offensive snaps as a rookie in 2023 and 141 last season. He had a 44.6 grade (1 to 100 scale) by Pro Football Focus, which ranked him 128th of 140 tackles for the 2024 season. Hayes, 25, is 6-foot-6 and 303 pounds. He played at Michigan and was drafted in the seventh round (238th overall) by the Dolphins in 2023. He has played in one NFL game. Wide receivers Nick Nash, Chris Blair and Dylan Drummond all had strong training camps, but each cleared waivers. Nash, cornerback Cobee Bryant and quarterback Easton Stick were signed to the practice squad. Stick started all three exhibition games and completed 69.2% of his passes.