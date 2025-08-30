Sports Dream storm past Wings to lock up postseason berth Howard fueled a second-quarter surge, and Jones dominated late as the Dream pulled away, clinching their third consecutive berth in the WNBA playoffs Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard (10) dribbles during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Rhyne Howard didn’t hide her frustration after the Atlanta Dream’s loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday. Two nights later, with a postseason berth on the line, she made sure fans inside Gateway Center Arena had something to cheer about. The three-time All-Star delivered a statement performance, smiling as she checked out late in the fourth while the Dream rolled past the short-handed Dallas Wings 100-78 on Friday night.

The win locked up Atlanta’s playoff spot, giving the Dream (25-14) their 11th postseason berth in franchise history and sending the home crowd into celebration mode. Clinging to a four-point lead and fighting for a postseason spot, the Dream came out swinging in the fourth quarter and slammed the door shut. The Dream ripped off a 10-0 run to open the frame, capped when Brittney Griner threaded a pass to a cutting Naz Hillmon for an easy finish that stretched the margin to 81-67. Paige Bueckers tried to steady Dallas at the line, sinking a pair of free throws to trim the gap back to 11, but the Dream kept pounding the ball inside. Brionna Jones took over in the paint, powering her way to buckets that pushed the advantage to 90-76 with under three minutes to play. With 1:44 left, Howard, Hillmon and Jones checked out with a chorus of smiles. The Dream closed it out from there, sealing the win and punching their postseason ticket. Paopao kept the Dream in front early in the third, slipping through the lane for a baseline layup as Jones held off the defense. But Dallas came alive. The Wings ripped off a 7-2 burst, capped by Bueckers’ smooth mid-range jumper to pull within four at 58-54. Moments later, Amy Okonkwo buried a corner 3 that trimmed the deficit to just three and had the Dallas bench on its feet.

Atlanta steadied itself midway through the frame. Howard knocked down a leaning jumper as part of a quick response that pushed the Dream lead back to double digits, 69-59, with 4:28 left. Dallas, though, refused to fold. Maddy Siegrist drilled a late 3-pointer to punctuate a 7-2 spurt, slicing the margin to 71-67 heading into the fourth. The Wings owned the quarter, outscoring the Dream 27-22 while shooting a blistering 59% from the floor.