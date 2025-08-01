Atlanta Falcons ‘Competitive atmosphere’: Another scuffle breaks out at intense Falcons camp In second season under coach Raheem Morris, team has seen its share of physical practices. Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro was involved in a scuffle with rookie offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez at Thursday's practice. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The second season of Falcons training camp with coach Raheem Morris has been noticeably more intense than the first. He’s scheduled more 11-on-11 scrimmage sessions for players. The defense is trying to make a statement. The weather is hot. So, perhaps it’s inevitable that fights are breaking out among players even though Morris wants to avoid them.

“There’s always going to be fights during camp,” Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary said. “Emotions are high. Weather’s hot. Life sucks for a while. That’s just part of the deal.” The end of Thursday’s padded practice featured a scuffle between defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro and rookie offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez. Earlier in camp, rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr. took on several offensive linemen, including McGary. Those altercations are the apex of physical play and trash talk among players. Assistant coaches, especially on defense, frequently run on the field, hooting and hollering about good plays. Players are constantly lobbying for calls from the game officials who monitor practice. Those are hallmarks of practice sessions that are more spirited than they were last summer.

“It’s really fun to go out to the practice field and hear guys talking crap to each other, and that’s football,” offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. “That’s what happens when they are playing real games between the lines on Sunday. It’s a blast, but it just goes back to the culture of (Morris). It’s been really special to see this thing going into Year 2 and the stuff we are building.”

The competition level increased when the players put on pads this week. The offense got the best of the defense on Day 1. The defense responded Thursday. Both the offense and the defense had their moments Friday, with backup players frequently outshining the starters they faced. Robinson said the inability of the offense or the defense to dominate the other is a sign of a healthy team overall. “One hundred percent,” Robinson said. “You can feel the culture that’s been set by Raheem, the rest of our coaches, the players. It’s a competitive atmosphere out there, both sides of the ball. There’s a good period for the offense, good period for the defense, it’s been back and forth. “They are giving us some great looks, challenging us with some things. Hopefully, they feel they are getting challenged from us offensively.” For the birds Falcons rookies Xavier Watts and Jalon Walker didn’t participate in the team portion of practice Friday. Watts’ injury was undisclosed. Walker has missed four consecutive practices because of what Morris said is a “very minor” hamstring injury.