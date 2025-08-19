Golf Can Rory McIlroy derail the Scheffler machine one more time? McIlroy is one of the few players with a chance of denying Scheffler a second consecutive FedEx Cup and the $10 million bonus. Rory McIlroy walks up the first fairway after his second shot during the second round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Rory McIlroy has almost blended into the background since winning the Masters this spring to complete the career Grand Slam. The five-time major champion, like the rest of the PGA Tour, has gotten pushed aside as Scottie Scheffler has dominated the conversation for the past four months. But McIlroy is one of a handful of top-ranked players in the field for this week’s Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club thought to have a fighting chance to deny Scheffler a second consecutive FedEx Cup and the $10 million bonus.

McIlroy has been in a similar position and done the same thing. Explore PGA Tour's FedEx Cup bonus goes from a lump sum to one winner to 3 payoffs That was in 2022, his most recent of three Tour Champions, when he beat Scheffler on the final day to win the big money. That came under the old Tour Championship “starting strokes” format, abandoned this year, which gave an advantage to players based on how they performed during the season. Scheffler was the No. 1 seed in 2022, but McIlroy — who started the week in seventh place — shot 62-66 on the weekend to win by a shot. McIlroy even celebrated by sending a van full of pizzas and beer to the media center, a trend that didn’t exactly catch fire. McIlroy won in 2019, despite starting in fifth place, and beat Xander Schauffele by four shots. And in 2016, when the tournament was played as a straight-up stroke play event — as it will be this week — he shot a 12-under 268 and won by a shot.

“We’ve played this event and this golf course in a bunch of different formats,” McIlroy said. “The nines have been flipped. There’s been a golf course renovation over the years, which I think is actually very good. I was re-familiarizing myself with that today.”