Braves Report: Look behind, look ahead

Well, that was certainly a roller coaster 24 hours. Since we last newslettered: The Braves blew an eight-run lead and still won, and then fell just short on a ninth-inning comeback. Oh, and the front office punted on an otherwise wild trade deadline.
DEADLINE DUD
Trading Marcell Ozuna would have been trickier than dealing most other players because of his 10-and-5 rights. He possesses at least 10 years of service time and spent each of the last five seasons with the same team, meaning Ozuna could have vetoed any trade.
While the Twins held a fire sale and the Padres traded one of the MLB’s top prospects for a flamethrower, the Braves opted to stand pat yesterday.
So why did they choose not to move a DH (who had lost his job) or a closer having the worst season of his career for, well, anything?
“You're asking other guys to go play every day and grind and push and do everything and guys to show up and still perform and run balls out and do everything and still have pride and go perform and set an example – we have a lot of young players on our team, too. I think the message that would send organizationally is just wrong."
- Alex Anthopoulos, president of baseball operations and general manager
Anthopoulos’ position is debatable. If a minor leaguer has at least some chance of someday helping the Braves at the major-league level, you could make the case that it would have been better to make the trade for him rather than hold onto Ozuna or Iglesias. (One flip side, though, is that would also mean that you have to let go of one of your own minor leaguers.)
Braves players wouldn’t like it, but if you’ve never been a part of a business that didn’t lay off employees or make unpopular cost-cutting measures, count yourself lucky. As has been said often in the past week as trade speculation swirled, it’s a business.
However you view Anthopoulos’ inaction, the Braves lost. They lost because they couldn’t make a deal that would legitimately help them for the future or they lost because they weren’t willing to at least do something.
Eric Mandel is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, native and University of Iowa alumnus. The award-winning journalist moved from Seattle in 2017 to Atlanta, working as a writer and editor for American City Business Journals. He joined the AJC in June 2024.
