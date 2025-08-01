Atlanta Braves

Braves Report: Look behind, look ahead

Stats from a slugfest
Well, that was certainly a roller coaster 24 hours. Since we last newslettered: The Braves blew an eight-run lead and still won, and then fell just short on a ninth-inning comeback. Oh, and the front office punted on an otherwise wild trade deadline.

DEADLINE DUD

Trading Marcell Ozuna would have been trickier than dealing most other players because of his 10-and-5 rights. He possesses at least 10 years of service time and spent each of the last five seasons with the same team, meaning Ozuna could have vetoed any trade.

While the Twins held a fire sale and the Padres traded one of the MLB’s top prospects for a flamethrower, the Braves opted to stand pat yesterday.

That means Braves fans get to enjoy another 50-plus games of Marcell Ozuna and Raisel Iglesias as the team limps to what they hope isn’t a 100-loss season.

So why did they choose not to move a DH (who had lost his job) or a closer having the worst season of his career for, well, anything?

“You're asking other guys to go play every day and grind and push and do everything and guys to show up and still perform and run balls out and do everything and still have pride and go perform and set an example – we have a lot of young players on our team, too. I think the message that would send organizationally is just wrong."

- Alex Anthopoulos, president of baseball operations and general manager

Color AJC columnist Ken Sugiura unimpressed. Here are a few of his thoughts:

© ESPN’s insiders, meanwhile, were neutral. Buster Olney gave Atlanta’s deadline a “C” grade.

PREP FOR TOMORROW

A picture of construction on June 24 where the MLB was building a baseball field at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.

The Braves are set for an apparently historic matchup as at least 85,000 fans are expected to file into Bristol Motor Speedway. Today has video of the transformation. A few quick facts:

📺 How to watch: 7:15 p.m. on Fox. Listen on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

⚾ Hall of Fame first ceremonial first pitch: Braves legend Chipper Jones will throw to Cincinnati Reds icon Johnny Bench.

📝 If you are going: Here are a few things to do.

FRIDAY’S LOSS

Starting pitcher Bryce Elder surrendered just two runs in 6 2/3 innings, but the Braves suffered a 3-2 loss to the Reds at Great American Ball Park.

The Braves tallied seven hits, but struggles with runners in scoring position continued. Atlanta finished 1-for-8 in those situations.

YESTERDAY’S WEIRDNESS

A few notes from the Braves’ 12-11 win over the Reds on Thursday.

AROUND THE MLB

👑 The Royals (rather successfully) managed the trade deadline as both buyers and sellers.

🐻 The Cubs will host the 2027 All-Star Game — the first it’ll be played at Wrigley Field since 1990.

🧹 Nothing to see here, says Commissioner Rob Manfred about his alleged locker room confrontation with the Phillies’ Bryce Harper.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: AP

Not a new picture. But it is pretty cool that Spencer Strider will get the chance to pitch tomorrow in his home state of Tennessee.

