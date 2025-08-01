Braves Report: Look behind, look ahead

Trading Marcell Ozuna would have been trickier than dealing most other players because of his 10-and-5 rights. He possesses at least 10 years of service time and spent each of the last five seasons with the same team, meaning Ozuna could have vetoed any trade.

Well, that was certainly a roller coaster 24 hours. Since we last newslettered: The Braves blew an eight-run lead and still won, and then fell just short on a ninth-inning comeback. Oh, and the front office punted on an otherwise wild trade deadline.

While the Twins held a fire sale and the Padres traded one of the MLB’s top prospects for a flamethrower, the Braves opted to stand pat yesterday.

That means Braves fans get to enjoy another 50-plus games of Marcell Ozuna and Raisel Iglesias as the team limps to what they hope isn’t a 100-loss season.

So why did they choose not to move a DH (who had lost his job) or a closer having the worst season of his career for, well, anything?

“You're asking other guys to go play every day and grind and push and do everything and guys to show up and still perform and run balls out and do everything and still have pride and go perform and set an example – we have a lot of young players on our team, too. I think the message that would send organizationally is just wrong." - Alex Anthopoulos, president of baseball operations and general manager

Color AJC columnist Ken Sugiura unimpressed. Here are a few of his thoughts: