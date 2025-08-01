Here’s the grade ESPN gives the struggling Braves on their trade deadline

“The Atlanta Braves, for me, are the perfect ‘C’ because they really didn’t do that much of anything,” Olney said.
The lack of moves was underwhelming but standing pat for the future is a balance they needed to strike.
“But it’s OK that they didn’t because if they unloaded, then they would be punting on next season,” Kurkjian said. “So, they can’t do that. They can acknowledge ‘We’re not going to win this year, but next year, we’re going to contend again.’ They can’t trade away any pieces for next year.”
The Braves improved to 46-62 with Thursday’s win and they’ll likely miss the playoffs after a tough start to the season. They’re 13.5 games out of a wild-card spot.