Atlanta Braves Braves Report: At least there’s Eli Plus: Funko Pops and viewing habits

The other guys won last night. Sometimes I wish I could treat this newsletter like a minor league team’s social media account — just write that over some kind of silly graphic and call it a day.

Nevertheless … TONIGHT’S MATCHUP Credit: Courtesy photo/Atlanta Braves Figurines can't strain their calves. Let’s at least avoid the sweep, eh? 📺 How to watch: First pitch from Truist Park arrives at 7:15 p.m. on FanDuel Sports. The first 15,000 folks through the gates get the Ronald Acuña Jr. Funko Pop that’s pictured above.

⚾ The pitching matchup: Spencer Strider (5-8, 3.71) vs. Jose Quintana (8-4, 3.50)

📝 The scouting report: Quintana (whose lengthy career included a two-year stint with the Mets) has a lot of history against the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 8-for-16 with three home runs and two doubles against him. Perhaps Marcell Ozuna will make an appearance tonight too — he’s 11-for-26 versus Quintana. YOUR VIEWING HABITS It seems I was justified in asking how y’all are handling the Braves’ abysmal season in terms of TV time. More than 50 of you flooded my inbox — and the responses ran the gamut. 🗣️ There’s Kevin, who’s given up: “Canceled my FanDuel Sports subscription last month and quit watching. Too tough to see every night. Got a late-season discount on the MLB app and just watch the Stripers on there instead and check on the guys that will be pitching for the Braves later this week.”

🗣️ And Tami, who would never: “It’s addictive. I keep hoping they get it together. But I think I’m watching the games to see how the individual performances are going more so than I’m watching the team vying for a win, especially during this Brewers series.” 🗣️ Mike from North Carolina admitted the unthinkable: “Watch or listen to every game on MLB.com subscription. But I confess, I read or do work on my computer during the games.” 🗣️ But this one, from Bill, may be my favorite: “Yes, still watching, but we have a fairly strict four-runs-behind rule. If we fall four runs behind, we go to Netflix to see what we want to watch the rest of the night. But I discreetly still keep an eye on the score on the ESPN app on my phone. If I see us pull even or get close late in the game, I may suggest we ‘check in’ and see how the Braves are doing.” What’s life without a little structure? THE SILVER LINING(S) Credit: Mike Stewart/AP Keep 'em coming, Eli.

There’s always something positive to turn to, even during a miserable season (or a game in which you stranded 14 runners on base). Here are two such somethings. 1️⃣ Eli White hit another homer, his third in three games. His bases-loaded walk drove in the other Braves run. “Just trying to make the most of my opportunity and help the team in (Acuña’s) absence,” the outfielder said. 2️⃣ Matt Olson really appreciated the “Heart and Hustle” honor we mentioned yesterday. “It’s special to get awards like that,” the first baseman said. “I try to play the game the right way and come out here and compete the right way.” THEN THERE’S THIS … If, like me, you were wondering: The Braves are currently on pace to finish the season at 68-94. That would be the team’s most losses in a season since the rebuilding year of 2015, when it dropped 95 games.

Before that, you have to go all the way back to 1990 (the “worst” part of the following season’s worst-to-first miracle run) to find more a more lackluster performance.

If you’re into rounder (and even dimmer) numbers, the Atlanta-era Braves have only recorded two seasons with 100 or more losses. Those came in 1977 and 1988.

Anyway … something to keep an eye on. PHOTO OF THE DAY Credit: Terrance Williams/AP Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (left) had quite the Tuesday night. Shea Langeliers — the catching prospect the Braves sent to Oakland as part of the 2022 trade for MattOlson — was the talk of baseball last night after hitting three homers against the Nationals. While hitting leadoff for the first time. (That’s Westlake High grad Lawrence Butler he’s low-fiving too.) Thanks for reading Braves Report. Tell a friend — and maybe give the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter a shot, too.