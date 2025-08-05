Atlanta Braves Braves Report: Are you still watching? Plus: Grant Holmes and a prestigious award

Happy Tuesday, friends. The world keeps spinning, and the Braves keep playing baseball.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP Game 2 against the Brewers tonight at Truist Park. Keep an eye on that weather radar again. 📺 How to watch: First pitch arrives at 7:15 p.m. on FanDuel Sports. ⚾ The pitching matchup: Joey Wentz (2-2, 5.02) vs. Freddy Peralta (12-5, 3.08) 📝 The scouting report: Wentz is coming off 6⅔ scoreless innings against the Royals, his strongest performance in four appearances with Atlanta. Peralta’s been great for Milwaukee this season but has allowed at least four runs in two of his last three starts.

YOUR VIEWING (DIS)PLEASURE Credit: Mike Stewart/AP Jurickson Profar hit a home run. Yay.

The Braves lost 3-1 on Monday. After Jurickson Profar’s leadoff home run, they mustered just two more hits. Their record? 47-64. Only the Nationals, Rockies and White Sox have fewer wins. You are, no doubt, at least generally aware of all that. But here’s my question: Are you still watching? Or, to be more nuanced, how has all the losing affected your viewing patterns? If you’re generally a watch-every-pitch kind of person, are you still doing that? Or have you loosened up a bit?

Maintaining an “on in the background while I do other stuff” type of approach, or converting to an occasional check in?

Maybe you’ve even resorted to not watching baseball at all. (The “King of the Hill” revival is pretty good!)

I still watch, of course, because it’s my job. But I’ll admit I completely stopped tuning in for a long stretch in the middle of the 2021 season (which you may recall turned out pretty all right … but they were struggling even before Ronald Acuña Jr. got hurt. I took a break). My general philosophy on sports fandom is this: As long as you don’t completely jump ship and adopt another team, whatever you do during the down times is OK. You’re not “fair weather” if you don’t devote as much time (or even money) to a bad product. You don’t *have* to punish yourself three hours a night out of a sense of loyalty. Life’s short. Protect your peace. And come on back whenever you’re ready.

Shoot an email to tyler.estep@ajc.com and let me know how you’re currently approaching things. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT … Credit: Tony Gutierrez/AP Grant Holmes has an aversion to haircuts and scalpels. Injured Braves starter Grant Holmes opted to skip elbow surgery in favor of rehab. That’s not unheard-of — and not as big of a dice roll as you might think. As the AJC’s Olivia Sayer reported, successful rehab could lead to a return some time in 2026.

If the rehab doesn’t go as planned, Holmes would have surgery this offseason. That would have him out the entirety of next season.

A bummer, no doubt. But even if he had surgery now, the odds of him contributing in any significant fashion in 2026 are slim. Here’s hoping for the best for Holmes … and the rest of the starting rotation, too. A few updates on the other guys:

Chris Sale (cracked rib cage) threw a bullpen session Monday.

Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder) is still just playing catch.

Spencer Schwellenbach (fractured elbow) isn’t throwing at all. Fun stuff all around. 🔗 Bonus link: A closer look at Waldrep’s journey to Bristol BELIEVE IT OR NOT How’s this for a stat? According to the Braves (via Elias Sports Bureau), Atlanta reliever Daysbel Hernandez hasn’t allowed a homer in 51⅔ innings.

That dates back all the way to July 2023 — and is the longest active streak in the MLB. 😬 Of course, now that I’ve written it, you can expect someone to hit the daylights out of a Daysbel fastball very soon. HOT OF THE PRESSES From my inbox: The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association just announced the winners of its annual “Heart and Hustle Award,” which recognizes players “who exemplify a true passion for the game and who best embody (its) values, spirit and traditions.” ❤️ The Braves’ winner? First baseman Matt Olson — who hasn’t missed a game since 2021. PHOTO OF THE DAY Credit: Mike Stewart/AP The Brewers' Quinn Priester hit Braves catcher Drake Baldwin with a pitch in the first inning Monday.