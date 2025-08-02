Atlanta Braves Braves pitcher gifted rare opportunity for inaugural Speedway Classic Spencer Strider will start for Atlanta in the first MLB game in Tennessee, the state where he grew up. Credit: AP Grounds crew prepare the field inside the racetrack at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, July 31, 2025, for the MLB Speedway Classic baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves on Saturday in Bristol, Tenn. (Earl Neikirk/Bristol Motor Speedway via AP)

CINCINNATI — When the Braves take the field Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first MLB game in the state of Tennessee, one of the state’s own will take the mound. Spencer Strider, who grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, will receive the start as the Braves face the Reds at 7:15 p.m. in their series finale. He will oppose Cincinnati rookie Chase Burns, who also hails from the state.

"It's definitely cool," Strider told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "It occurred to me (Thursday morning), actually, that it would be the first major league baseball game in Tennessee. So that's pretty neat to get to be a part of that." Out of all the places available to play a baseball game in the Volunteer State, a NASCAR track fell pretty low on the list of realities. At least to Strider, who said that racing never held his attention the way that other sports did. But after 17,500 tons of gravel, 124,000 square feet of synthetic turf and a long list of other renovations, the iconic racetrack is ready to make history as the first of its kind to host a professional baseball game.

And how fitting is it that from all the pitchers who could have been etched in history as the game’s starters, it fell on the exact day that two pitchers from Tennessee were lined up to throw?

Chalk it up the magic associated with the Bristol Motor Speedway. “It’s such a unique thing,” Strider said. “I’m not sure anybody’s sure what to expect, but I’m certainly curious to just pull up and see what it looks like before I start actually warming up and everything. I think it’s gonna be unlike anything we’ve done before.” Strider acknowledged his limited expertise in NASCAR, but he knows a lot about the state of Tennessee. The 26-year-old was born in Columbus, Ohio, but grew up less than two hours west of the track. And when asked what he remembers most about the city, Strider, of course, immediately discussed baseball.

"I don't remember anywhere else but Knoxville," Strider said. "Going to all of school there, the town and where we lived and screwing around with my friends. We had a very phenomenal (high school) baseball program. The high school coach is like a father figure, like a mentor to me and to everybody that played for him. So we were always encouraged to be (at the school and around teammates). Once we all could drive, it was hard to get us to leave." The participating players received a limited number of guest tickets, so Strider said he will have "not a whole lot" of family in attendance. But the stands will be plenty full, as MLB is expected to break its regular season single-game attendance record, with more than 85,000 fans in the seats. That's a larger capacity than every NFL stadium and exceeds all but 13 college football venues. "I feel like it's going to be — being from the South — like an SEC Saturday football game," Austin Riley told the AJC. "That kind of loud, just can't hear yourself think (atmosphere). But it'll be cool, the whole raw experience, I'm looking forward to it."

The anticipation surrounding the game is palpable — hotels are nearly sold out within a 70-mile radius, surrounding restaurants are tailoring their menus to include baseball-inspired items and fans already are embarking on the 300-mile commute — but don't expect Strider to become overwhelmed on the mound. In fact, envision the exact opposite. Strider thrives in high-energy filled environments — look no further than his 1.88 ERA in the Phillies' Citizens Bank Park — with the chaos only seeming to sharpen his focus. "It's kind of a relief that there will be an energetic environment," Strider said. "It always seems like it's those games where it's a weekday game (and) nobody came to the park where you're more aware of your own thoughts, and it's tougher to kind of fall into the rhythm of your preparation. I look forward to (energetic environments). It definitely aids in the preparation, just getting yourself motivated. That natural adrenaline and anticipation, it certainly helps. I think any competitor should want to play in front of as many people as possible." The Braves and Reds are in slightly different positions entering the event — the Braves, while not mathematically eliminated, appear 53 games from clearing their lockers, while the Reds are fighting for a wild-card berth — but both will be etched in history as the teams who competed in the inaugural Speedway Classic. And Strider's name will be right there with him.