Braves’ Austin Riley returns to injured list with strained abdominal muscle

The Braves placed third baseman Austin Riley on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained lower abdominal muscle.
Riley suffered the injury a day earlier at the MLB Speedway Classic when he made a sliding stop to field a grounder then entered a rundown to tag Reds speedster Elly De La Cruz.
He left the game not long afterward, and manager Brian Snitker said postgame that the team would wait a day or two to see how he felt before making a decision about the IL. It was clear Riley would need to be sidelined because of an abdominal issue for the second time in the past month.
Riley went on the injured list just before the All-Star break with a right abdominal strain. He missed eight games before returning July 25. Now, Riley will be absent again and the Braves are without another All-Star-caliber talent.
It’s been a trying year for many Braves, including Riley. He’s hitting .260 with a .737 OPS, which would be his lowest mark since 2020.
Riley missed significant time a year ago because of a fractured right hand, but this is the first season he’s required two IL stints during his MLB career. He’d missed eight games total from 2021-23.
A weakened Braves lineup is now missing centerpieces Riley and Ronald Acuña Jr., who’s out with a calf strain. The Braves (47-63) have 52 games remaining and almost certainly will miss the postseason for the first time since 2017.
The Braves recalled infielder Nacho Alvarez to fill Riley’s spot. Alvarez, 22, was 6-for-30 (.200) as Riley’s replacement last month. This is another opportunity for the youngster, who’s among the Braves’ higher ranked position-player prospects.
Additionally, the Braves recalled infielder Jonathan Ornelas and optioned outfielder Jarred Kelenic to Triple-A Gwinnett following their 4-2 win over the Reds in Bristol, Tennessee.
The Braves open an eight-game homestand Monday against the Brewers and Marlins. They’re playing 17 consecutive days after inclement weather robbed them of a rare Sunday off-day.
