Braves’ Austin Riley returns to injured list with strained abdominal muscle

Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley hits a RBI single during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Atlanta. The Braves won 5-2. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Riley suffered the injury a day earlier at the MLB Speedway Classic when he made a sliding stop to field a grounder then entered a rundown to tag Reds speedster Elly De La Cruz.

The Braves placed third baseman Austin Riley on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained lower abdominal muscle.

He left the game not long afterward, and manager Brian Snitker said postgame that the team would wait a day or two to see how he felt before making a decision about the IL. It was clear Riley would need to be sidelined because of an abdominal issue for the second time in the past month.

Riley went on the injured list just before the All-Star break with a right abdominal strain. He missed eight games before returning July 25. Now, Riley will be absent again and the Braves are without another All-Star-caliber talent.

It’s been a trying year for many Braves, including Riley. He’s hitting .260 with a .737 OPS, which would be his lowest mark since 2020.

Riley missed significant time a year ago because of a fractured right hand, but this is the first season he’s required two IL stints during his MLB career. He’d missed eight games total from 2021-23.