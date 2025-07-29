Sports Sports Daily: Two CFB controversies Plus: Ozuna, Falcons camp news

LEGAL WOES, NIL QUESTIONS AT THE START OF THE CFB SEASON Credit: Chamberlain Smith

We could spend thousands of words talking about how we got here, but the rise of NIL deals has caused more drama than it’s worth. (At least, to you and I. Maybe we’d feel different if millions were on the table.) In addition to that mess, the NCAA is facing a flurry of legal moves from all sides: title IX lawsuits, the aforementioned NIL lawsuits, and suits over eligibility. Students are playing the waiting game As you know, the pandemic messed up the eligibility timeline for student athletes. As some of those careers come to a close, players have sued the NCAA for extended eligibility.

The problem is, practices are about to start, and many of these athletes are still in legal limbo.

Some schools have filed waivers to keep players on the team, while others have maintained open spots hoping the legal rigamarole plays out in time.

NIL issues still loom large As we enter the CFB season, we also have a lot of unanswered questions about name, image and likeness deals.

The summer’s earlier House vs. NCAA settlement allowed colleges to start paying athletes directly.

However, the newly-formed College Sports Commission in charge of regulating NIL deals has been rejecting deals between players and collectives which arose after NIL arrangements first began in 2021.

Marcell Ozuna could be going out on a high note after what was potentially his final home run with the Braves Monday night. In the midst of limited playing time, the veteran DH helped the Braves end their five-game losing streak with a go-ahead two-run donk in a 10-7 win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Throughout the final year of his contract with the Braves, Ozuna has been the subject of trade-deadline speculation.

With the deadline looming this week, the 34-year-old seems like he’s tuning out the trade talk. “It’s business,” Ozuna said. “Whatever happens, happens. I don’t have that thing on my mind. I just come in every day, play, whatever. If they don’t put me in to play, I’m still the same energy. Keep my head up and give my energy to the guys playing.” OTHER NEWS OF NOTE We’re newslettering by committee today, so thanks to producer Nicole for getting together the latest. 🏈 Former Falcons and Braves great Deion Sanders announced he was recently diagnosed with bladder cancer. Currently the head football coach at Colorado University, Sanders said that after surgery, his oncologist considers him cured and he plans to coach this season.

⚖️ Four-star defensive lineman Anthony Lonon Jr. is set to announce the winner of his recruiting battle between Georgia and Georgia Tech this Saturday. Lonon’s commitment ceremony will take place at his high school, Clarke Central, less than two miles from Sanford Stadium. ⚾ The MLB predicts Saturday’s Speedway Classic, featuring the Braves and Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway, will break the league’s all-time attendance record. More than 85,000 tickets have been reported as sold for the event. The MLB record for paid attendance is 84,587, set Sept. 12, 1954, when Cleveland Stadium hosted the Yankees. 🏈 The Atlanta Falcons hit the practice field today for their first padded practice. Here are five things the AJC’s sports team learned from the first three practices in shorts and shirts. PHOTO OF THE DAY Credit: Darron Cummings/AP Bubba Wallace kisses the trophy after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27. Get your flowers, Bubba! Bubba Wallace became the first Black driver to win a major race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval this weekend, nabbing victory in Sunday’s Brickyard 400.