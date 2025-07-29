Sports

Sports Daily: Two CFB controversies

Plus: Ozuna, Falcons camp news
By
1 hour ago

Hiya, it’s AJ Willingham filling in for Tyler, who’s on the search for Aaron Rodgers’ mysterious wife. Like an early season practice under the hot July sun, we’ll keep it quick today.

LEGAL WOES, NIL QUESTIONS AT THE START OF THE CFB SEASON

Credit: Chamberlain Smith

We could spend thousands of words talking about how we got here, but the rise of NIL deals has caused more drama than it’s worth. (At least, to you and I. Maybe we’d feel different if millions were on the table.)

In addition to that mess, the NCAA is facing a flurry of legal moves from all sides: title IX lawsuits, the aforementioned NIL lawsuits, and suits over eligibility.

Students are playing the waiting game

⏰ READ MORE: No clear win in battle for more eligibility

NIL issues still loom large

(Also, I don’t know about you, but as a Tennessee fan, I’d be happy to never hear the last name Iamaleava again.)

💰 READ MORE: College regulators pass on donor-backed collectives

OZUNA’S POSSIBLE SWAN SONG

Is Ozuna on his way out? Another unanswered question.

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

Is Ozuna on his way out? Another unanswered question.

Marcell Ozuna could be going out on a high note after what was potentially his final home run with the Braves Monday night.

“It’s business,” Ozuna said. “Whatever happens, happens. I don’t have that thing on my mind. I just come in every day, play, whatever. If they don’t put me in to play, I’m still the same energy. Keep my head up and give my energy to the guys playing.”

OTHER NEWS OF NOTE

We’re newslettering by committee today, so thanks to producer Nicole for getting together the latest.

🏈 Former Falcons and Braves great Deion Sanders announced he was recently diagnosed with bladder cancer. Currently the head football coach at Colorado University, Sanders said that after surgery, his oncologist considers him cured and he plans to coach this season.

⚖️ Four-star defensive lineman Anthony Lonon Jr. is set to announce the winner of his recruiting battle between Georgia and Georgia Tech this Saturday. Lonon’s commitment ceremony will take place at his high school, Clarke Central, less than two miles from Sanford Stadium.

The MLB predicts Saturday’s Speedway Classic, featuring the Braves and Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway, will break the league’s all-time attendance record. More than 85,000 tickets have been reported as sold for the event. The MLB record for paid attendance is 84,587, set Sept. 12, 1954, when Cleveland Stadium hosted the Yankees.

🏈 The Atlanta Falcons hit the practice field today for their first padded practice. Here are five things the AJC’s sports team learned from the first three practices in shorts and shirts.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Bubba Wallace kisses the trophy after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27.

Credit: Darron Cummings/AP

Bubba Wallace kisses the trophy after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27.

Get your flowers, Bubba! Bubba Wallace became the first Black driver to win a major race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval this weekend, nabbing victory in Sunday’s Brickyard 400.

“This one’s really cool,” Wallace said. “I was surprised I wasn’t crying like a little baby.”

🏎️ READ MORE: More on his historic win

(A VERY GOOD) QUOTE OF THE DAY

You want to go get a good lineman, you may want to go to the Midwest, but our fail-safe is Georgia," Newton said. “You want to go get a quarterback, yeah, we're going to go to California, yeah, we're going to go to Texas, maybe Florida. But you can go to Georgia.

You want an old, physical tight end? Yeah, we can go Midwest again, we can go to Texas again, maybe go up north to Maryland or something like that, but you can always come to Georgia.

- Atlanta native Cam Newton, repping his home state in a glorious monologue on his show, “4th&1 with Cam Newton.”

Go ahead, read the whole thing, even if you’ve heard it already. Doesn’t it warm your heart? Newton rides hard for Georgia high school players, and with good reason. We led the country with 16 of the top 100 high school football programs in preseason rankings.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Sports Daily. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at aj.willingham@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

Before taking over the AJC's Sports Daily newsletter, Tyler Estep spent two years writing the A.M. ATL newsletter. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015 and previously worked as a reporter on the breaking news, hyperlocal and local government teams.

More Stories

The Latest

Sports Daily: Two CFB controversies

1h ago

Atlanta TV sports listings

With trade deadline looming, Ozuna smashes potential farewell home run

Keep Reading

Griner shines as Dream hands Lynx first home loss of the season

Will the Dream remain a top-five WNBA team in the second half of season?

Morehouse, Clark Atlanta get new helmets from Blank Family Foundation

Featured

Sweet Auburn shooting press conference

Officials ID man killed in Sweet Auburn shooting that left 10 others injured

Synovus merger could benefit Atlanta but raises questions for bank’s hometown

Mike Collins enters Georgia Senate race with MAGA message