Sports Daily: Two CFB controversies

Hiya, it’s AJ Willingham filling in for Tyler, who’s on the search for Aaron Rodgers’ mysterious wife. Like an early season practice under the hot July sun, we’ll keep it quick today.
LEGAL WOES, NIL QUESTIONS AT THE START OF THE CFB SEASON
Credit: Chamberlain Smith
We could spend thousands of words talking about how we got here, but the rise of NIL deals has caused more drama than it’s worth. (At least, to you and I. Maybe we’d feel different if millions were on the table.)
In addition to that mess, the NCAA is facing a flurry of legal moves from all sides: title IX lawsuits, the aforementioned NIL lawsuits, and suits over eligibility.
Students are playing the waiting game
As you know, the pandemic messed up the eligibility timeline for student athletes. As some of those careers come to a close, players have sued the NCAA for extended eligibility.
The problem is, practices are about to start, and many of these athletes are still in legal limbo.
Some schools have filed waivers to keep players on the team, while others have maintained open spots hoping the legal rigamarole plays out in time.
In the midst of limited playing time, the veteran DH helped the Braves end their five-game losing streak with a go-ahead two-run donk in a 10-7 win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Throughout the final year of his contract with the Braves, Ozuna has been the subject of trade-deadline speculation.
With the deadline looming this week, the 34-year-old seems like he’s tuning out the trade talk.
“It’s business,” Ozuna said. “Whatever happens, happens. I don’t have that thing on my mind. I just come in every day, play, whatever. If they don’t put me in to play, I’m still the same energy. Keep my head up and give my energy to the guys playing.”
OTHER NEWS OF NOTE
We’re newslettering by committee today, so thanks to producer Nicole for getting together the latest.
You want to go get a good lineman, you may want to go to the Midwest, but our fail-safe is Georgia," Newton said. “You want to go get a quarterback, yeah, we're going to go to California, yeah, we're going to go to Texas, maybe Florida. But you can go to Georgia.
You want an old, physical tight end? Yeah, we can go Midwest again, we can go to Texas again, maybe go up north to Maryland or something like that, but you can always come to Georgia.
- Atlanta native Cam Newton, repping his home state in a glorious monologue on his show, “4th&1 with Cam Newton.”
Go ahead, read the whole thing, even if you’ve heard it already. Doesn’t it warm your heart? Newton rides hard for Georgia high school players, and with good reason. We led the country with 16 of the top 100 high school football programs in preseason rankings.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Sports Daily. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at aj.willingham@ajc.com.
Before taking over the AJC's Sports Daily newsletter, Tyler Estep spent two years writing the A.M. ATL newsletter. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015 and previously worked as a reporter on the breaking news, hyperlocal and local government teams.
Before taking over the AJC's Sports Daily newsletter, Tyler Estep spent two years writing the A.M. ATL newsletter. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015 and previously worked as a reporter on the breaking news, hyperlocal and local government teams.