Georgia Bulldogs Georgia WR commit gets strong endorsement from former UGA, NFL standout ‘He’s definitely a guy that could play Division I football on a Saturday, even with the potential to be a Sunday football player.’ Credit: Jeff Sentell Four-star WR Craig Dandridge. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

There is a moment from June that stands out in the recruiting story of Georgia wide receiver commit Craig Dandridge. The scene involves Cambridge’s first-year defensive backs coach during a morning practice. He noticed the four-star prospect’s UGA gloves.

“Are you trying to say something with this?” the coach said while pointing to the Georgia gear. “Because I want you to know that means something to me. It’s part of me. It’s in my heart.” That coach is Tim Jennings, who came to UGA as an 11th-hour signee in the 2002 class and played far above his 5-foot-9 frame, but his only other scholarship offer was from his hometown South Carolina State Bulldogs. After his career at Georgia, Jennings went on to play 10 NFL seasons and earn a reported $26 million over his career. Gloves and gear choice are often overanalyzed in recruiting, but Jennings was on the mark.

“He’s definitely a guy that could play Division I football on a Saturday, even with the potential to be a Sunday football player,” Jennings said. “Man, just the athletic ability. To see how he comes to work every day and actually work on his craft.”

Explore Why Craig Dandridge writes ‘8-3-24′ on his wrist for games “It’s just the little things that I notice about him. Even when they are going through their offensive installs, he’s running the routes. He’s making plays. I cut on the film he’s making plays, but it is things outside that segment that impress me the most.” Dandridge, who announced his commitment to Georgia in late June, scored two touchdowns against the Denmark team that Jennings was on staff for last season. He saw him through spring practice and 7-on-7 season. There’s a lot that he’s noticed besides the highlight plays that led to 58 catches, 1443 yards, 24.9 yards per catch and 14 touchdown catches as a junior. “When they’re not in the offensive period, you see him on the side working on his releases,” Jennings said. “He’s actually working on his craft that he is going to use in the game. ... That’s when you know this kid is different. That’s one of the things that I admire about him, man. Just the work that he puts in not only, but he’s able to do the extra little things that the other guy is not doing. That’s what is going to separate him from the rest. That’s why I can see him playing early on Saturdays, to be honest with you.” Jennings values the way Dandridge can change direction without having to slow down out of his breaks.