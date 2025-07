The Yellow Jackets are coming off their fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. (Jamie Spaar for the AJC)

The Georgia Tech volleyball team was picked to finish sixth in a preseason poll conducted by ACC coaches and released Thursday.

Tech right-side hitter Larissa Mendes was named to the preseason all-conference team. Mendes began the 2024 season as a consistent starter for the Yellow Jackets and notched a career-high 23 kills during the second match of the season against New Mexico State. She matched her previous high of 21 kills a week later against Brigham Young.