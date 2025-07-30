Georgia Tech picked to finish fourth in ACC

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King warms up during the first day of football practice at Rose Bowl Field and the Mary and John Brock Football Practice Facility, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

The ACC released its preseason poll and Tech was predicted to finish fourth in the 17-team league. The Jackets also received two first-place votes.

For the past three seasons, Georgia Tech has finished fourth in the ACC standings. On Wednesday the Yellow Jackets were predicted to land in that very same spot at the end of 2025.

“No matter what the external expectations are, they should never be higher than what your external expectations are of yourself,” Tech coach Brent Key said after Tuesday’s practice about loftier expectations for this year’s team.

Clemson has been tabbed the favorite to win with Miami predicted to come in second and Southern Methodist to finish third.

In 2023, Tech was picked to finish 12th in the ACC standings and tied for fourth after going 5-3 in conference play. In 2024, Tech was picked to finish ninth and again tied for fourth with another 5-3 mark.

The Jackets have not finished higher than fourth in the ACC since 2018 when the league had divisions and the team came in second in the Coastal Division. Tech won the Coastal Division in 2014 and last won an ACC title in 2009.