Georgia Tech picked to finish fourth in ACC

Yellow Jackets garner two first-place votes in preseason poll.
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King warms up during the first day of football practice at Rose Bowl Field and the Mary and John Brock Football Practice Facility, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King warms up during the first day of football practice at Rose Bowl Field and the Mary and John Brock Football Practice Facility, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Atlanta.
11 minutes ago

For the past three seasons, Georgia Tech has finished fourth in the ACC standings. On Wednesday the Yellow Jackets were predicted to land in that very same spot at the end of 2025.

The ACC released its preseason poll and Tech was predicted to finish fourth in the 17-team league. The Jackets also received two first-place votes.

“No matter what the external expectations are, they should never be higher than what your external expectations are of yourself,” Tech coach Brent Key said after Tuesday’s practice about loftier expectations for this year’s team.

Clemson has been tabbed the favorite to win with Miami predicted to come in second and Southern Methodist to finish third.

In 2023, Tech was picked to finish 12th in the ACC standings and tied for fourth after going 5-3 in conference play. In 2024, Tech was picked to finish ninth and again tied for fourth with another 5-3 mark.

The Jackets have not finished higher than fourth in the ACC since 2018 when the league had divisions and the team came in second in the Coastal Division. Tech won the Coastal Division in 2014 and last won an ACC title in 2009.

Key’s team, which held its second practice of the preseason Sunday, returns quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, wide receiver Malik Rutherford, guard Keylan Rutledge, linebacker Kyle Efford, cornerback Ahmari Harvey, safety Clayton Powell-Lee and defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg to a team that went 7-6 in 2024 and lost to Vanderbilt in the Birmingham Bowl in December.

The rest of the ACC’s preseason poll predicted Louisville fifth, Duke sixth, Florida State seventh (with four first-place votes), North Carolina eighth, Pittsburgh ninth, North Carolina State 10th, Virginia Tech 11th (with one first-place vote), Syracuse 12th, Boston College 13th, Virginia 14th, California 15th, Wake Forest 16th and Stanford last.

