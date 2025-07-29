Georgia Tech opens preseason with afternoon practice

Georgia Tech running back Trelain Maddox (2) participates in a drill during the first day of football practice at Rose Bowl Field and the Mary and John Brock Football Practice Facility, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

The Yellow Jackets worked out in helmets, shirts and shorts as they took baby steps toward facing Colorado on Aug. 29 in Boulder, Colorado. Tech coach Brent Key, starting his third season in charge of his alma mater, took it all in before telling his squad afterward his expectations for them in the days and weeks ahead.

Exactly one month from the start of the season, Georgia Tech began its preseason practice on Rose Bowl Field and the Brock Indoor Practice Facility on Tuesday, braving a heat index of more than 100 degrees for two hours.

“We have a chance to have a good football team, but there’s no shortcuts.” Key said. “Like I told the team afterward, there’s a right way to do things and a wrong way to do things and there’s no in-between here. Everybody’s held accountable to that, everybody’s held to that same expectation, that same standard, whatever you want to call it. That’s my job to make sure they’re held to that. We’re not slacking off at all. We gotta get the most out of everybody out there every opportunity we get.”

Key has coached a pair of 7-6 teams and won a bowl game in his first two full seasons with the Jackets. This 2025 team appears, on paper, to have a legitimate shot at besting that sort of record given its returning talent, increased depth and young talent.

But the former Tech offensive lineman, as he has all offseason, cautioned against anyone buying into the external expectations for his team.

“They’re high. They’re very high,” Key said of internal expectations vs. the external ones. “No matter what the external expectations are, they should never be higher than what your external expectations are of yourself.”